HIBBING — The Hibbing High School volleyball team finally snapped their long losing streak over the weekend, and Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson sees nothing but positive things in the future.
Hibbing would beat Ely and South Ridge in the Virginia Tournament, and even though the Bluejackets lost to Eveleth-Gilbert in a tough three-set match, their play was more than respectable.
Peterson is hoping to carry that momentum into today when Hibbing travels to Superior to take on the Spartans, beginning at 7 p.m.
Getting those two wins, even though they were three-set matches, was huge Peterson said.
“It was important to give us some of our confidence back,” Peterson said. “I’ve been telling them they’re a great team, but we have to put that effort in. They went out there and did it.
“Even though we lost to Eveleth, I saw a lot of good volleyball on our side. Lucy (Gabrielson) came out with some strong hitting, which I haven’t seen a whole lot of.
“She was hitting well from the front row, and the back row, which was awesome.”
If Gabrielson can become a more integral part of the Bluejackets’ attack, then Hibbing can hit from anywhere on the floor.
“I love having a bunch of different options,” Peterson said. “Since last year, I feel like I’ve had that. I’ve been waiting to see them get that hunger back and hit the ball.”
Hibbing needs to carry that strong play into this match with Superior.
“We need that hard hitting, the communication and playing together as a team,” Peterson said. “Superior will have some strong hitting. I don’t know much about them, but from what I’ve seen, I see some strong hitters.”
Now, the Bluejackets have to carry that same kind of play into their five-set matches.
“When we get into that five-set match, we have to go in there and finish those games,” Peterson said. “We have to be confident with it.”
