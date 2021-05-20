HIBBING — If the Hibbing High School softball team wants to be a serious contender in Section 7AAA, then the Bluejackets have to beat some legitimate teams in the section.
So far, Hibbing has lost to Hermantown 6-4 and Chisago Lakes 6-1, and that’s not mentioning a 5-1 loss to Esko and 5-2 defeat at the hands of Proctor, both solid 7AA teams.
The Bluejackets need to get some quality wins under their belt, and they can go a long way toward that today when they travel to Cloquet to take on the Lumberjacks, beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Braun Park.
The one positive thing about those games is that Hibbing was in each and every one of them, and with a break here or there,those outcomes could have been reversed.
“We’ve fought hard, but we seem to come out on the short end of it, which would be quality wins,” Hibbing coach Bryan Terzich said. “We seem to be a tad short on those, but those are the things we’re working on.
“Hopefully, in two weeks, we’ll have that sorted out.”
The biggest impediment has been the Bluejackets’ offense.
“We threw it out to the girls that Aune (Boben) is a top, quality pitcher, and she will keep everybody in check,” Terzich said. “They’re going to score a couple of runs off of her, but we’ve given up six runs twice and five runs twice.
“If we can score seven runs, that’s the name of the game. We’ve come up with the bases loaded, but we haven’t had that big hit.”
The Bluejackets did have a 3-0 lead over the Hawks, but Hermantown came back to tie it, then it went ahead.
Hibbing does have an 11-5 mark this season, but it needs a win against a similar-size school to get some confidence heading into playoffs.
“The Hermantown and Chisago Lakes games, that’s when the girls realized that they’re a good team,” Terzich said. “They realized that they can play with anybody defensively. Hitting… That’s all about timing.
“We’re still struggling with that, but all I want to see is good, quality at bats, put the ball in play and limit our strikeouts.”
The Bluejackets will be taking on a Cloquet team that’s 9-5 this season, with a QRF ranking of 23. Hibbing’s QRF ranking is 27.
“The key is defensively, being on the top of our game,” Terzich said. “We don’t want to give up extra bases, or allow them to get five, six or seven runs on the board because we’ve struggled all season with quality at bats.
“I can’t pinpoint one person that has hit the ball well all season. They know the playoffs are coming up, and that our lineup is still wide open heading toward playoffs.”
The main thing Terzich wants is for his players to have fun.
“Rick Tintor taught us that,” Terzich said. “When a pitch isn’t being pitched or you’re not in the batter’s box, I need them to be smiling and loose. That’s when you play better. When it comes time to step in that batter’s box, that’s when you’re all business.”
