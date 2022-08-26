HIBBING — Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer coach Jeffrey Neist got a baptism under fire last year in his first year as Bluejacket coach.
Hibbing/Chisholm only got two wins during the 2021 season, so the only way to go is up.
The Bluejackets will get that chance today when they travel to Minneapolis to take on Hiawatha Academy, beginning at 2 p.m.
Neist said his team is chomping at the bit to get out and play.
“I know they’re excited,” Neist said. “We just got new jerseys, too, so that also kind of helps motivate them, too. We had a good practice Thursday, and I was hoping another decent one (Friday).
“They will be good.”
Neist hasn’t seen this team in actual game action yet, so he will be looking for team cohesiveness.
“That’s the biggest aspect I’m looking for,” he said. “Even if we don’t score as much as I would want to or we concede a goal or two, as long as they’re working more as a team, that will be the best thing.”
The Bluejackets have been learning two systems to use during games, so it might take some time to get used to it.
Neist is fully expecting that to happen.
“We want to stick to those as much as possible,” Neist said. “We can’t panic if things don’t work out right away. I try to tell them that while we’re working through them. I tell them it might not work right away. It might take a game or two to get used to it.
“It’s sticking to that and not panicking, especially myself to try and change something. We have to stick to the plan. We might have some hiccups, but hopefully, overtime, we can get those nailed down.”
Neist doesn’t know much about Hiawatha Academy, but they do have a 9-0 win over Chesterton Academy of the Twin Cities.
The Wolves have an enrollment of 387.
“It’s a game where I’m hoping to go in and maybe get the win right away,” Neist said. “I know they’re a smaller school, but I’m hoping for that.”
