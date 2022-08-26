HIBBING — After a suffering a 4-1 loss to Superior on Thursday in their opening game of the 2022 season, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team must learn how to deal with adversity.
The Bluejackets get a chance to rebound today when they travel to Hiawatha Academy for a noon contest in Minneapolis.
Hibbing/Chisholm was up 1-0 at the half, but the Spartans scored four-unanswered goals in the second half to hand the Bluejackets their first loss of the season.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jen Forer needs to see her team recover faster when it gives up a goal.
“We can’t hang our heads or get down,” Forer said. “We can’t get angry, but if we do get angry, we have to use that anger as motivation to get us more aggressive on first touches and going to the net.
“Once they tied it up, that deflated the balloon. We were ahead for a good chunk of the first half, and maybe we got too confident with that lead. It snowballed in the second half.”
Forer said her team got out of position and passes were missed so they need to clean that up before this game with the Wolves.
“We have to make adjustments,” Forer said. “We have to make better passes, cover each other better, communicate better. If we do have a goal scored against us, we have to move on.
“We have to forget about it, and create chances for ourselves. We can’t get down because it’s a long game. You have to be patient at times, and wait for your chances to come around again.”
Forer has to change her teams’ mindset with that.
“It’s hard because they’re competitive by nature,” Forer said. “By winning last year, they have that taste, and they want to win more. They also have to realize that we still have things we have to work on.
“We don’t have a perfect lineup or perfect situations right now. They have to come to practice ready to work hard. We have to follow our game plan, and believe in the system. That should be able to change things around after that loss.”
