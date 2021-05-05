HIBBING — The biggest question mark heading into the season for the Hibbing High School baseball team was going to be their pitching.
So far, in seven games, the Bluejackets’ pitching staff has exceeded expectations.
Now, Hibbing coach Jay Wetzel is hoping to get his offense on track.
The Bluejackets only had four hits in a loss to Hermantown Tuesday, but Hibbing gets another shot at getting that offense going today when they travel to Duluth to take on East, beginning at 4 p.m. at Ordean Field, then on Friday, Hibbing will host Grand Rapids, also at 4 p.m.
Wetzel wasn’t quite sure who was going to be available to pitch when the season started. He’s gotten more than he bargained for, and he could be adding one more pitcher to the mix.
“We continue to surprise,” Wetzel said. “I was looking for guys who could throw strikes and get outs, so we’ve pitched well.”
Now, Wetzel needs to see his offense pick up the slack.
“We’re still working on hitting the ball better,” Wetzel said. “We’re only seven games in, so we need to find our rhythm and timing. We play three games this week, so we’ll get more at bats under our belt.
“Hopefully, we’ll get the ball rolling offensively. Against Hermantown, it took us six innings to get going. That’s when we had better at bats. Hopefully, now in game two, we can create some offense.”
The Bluejackets have scored some runs this season, but it has to be more consistent.
“We’ve been able to generate a little here-and-there,” Wetzel said. “We have some speed, so if we can get some baserunners, we can make some things happen. We’ve been able to string some things together, otherwise, it’s been 50/50.
“We’re either scoring a bunch or a little. That’s an area where we continue to look to get better. We need our offense to catch up with what our pitchers are doing for us.”
Hibbing is taking on a Duluth East team that’s 3-5 this season, but Wetzel knows the Greyhounds will be a tough opponent.
“They play a big-school schedule, so they’re going to be solid,” Wetzel said. “I think they’re younger than they have been the last few years, but they have solid, young talent.
“Being a 4A school, I expect them to be tough up-and-down the lineup. They will give us a challenge, for sure.”
The key for the Bluejackets will be getting off to a good start.
“We have to get things going early, score first and put some pressure on them,” Wetzel said. “We didn’t do that against Hermantown. We didn’t threaten until the sixth and seventh innings
“We have to put pressure on them, so they can’t cruise through innings like Tuesday. On the mound, we need to throw strikes and let our defense make some plays.”
The competition doesn’t get any easier against the Thunderhawks, who are 2-5 on the season.
Wetzel knows that record is deceiving, too.
“They’re a typical Grand Rapids team,” Wetzel said. “They play defense and pitch. They haven’t given up many runs this year. They play a tough schedule against Metro teams, so they’re going to be a tough team.
“They will take advantage of our mistakes, if we make them. We have to make sure we’re on our game, take it an inning at a time and be as clean as possible in the field and on the mound.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.