‘Jacket netters move on in 7AA Tourney

HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team has cleared the first hurdle of the Section 7AA Tournament.
The Bluejackets used their experience to blank Duluth Denfeld 7-0 Monday in a first-round contest held at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.
It took a rain delay to slow Hibbing down, but after action resumed, the Bluejackets took care of business and will now play Princeton Thursday in Hibbing.
“Denfeld is improving,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They’ve got some girls who can keep the ball in play, so I’m impressed with how they’re coming along. We obviously had more experience at every position but they made us play.”
Hibbing only gave up 19 game points, with two of the matches going 6-0, 6-0.
“They played hard from start to finish,” Conda said. “You don’t want to get in the habit of giving away points. Things are going to change in a hurry as we go through the playoffs here.
“You want to play hard the entire match.”
One of those 6-0. 6-0 scores came from Mercedes Furin at second singles. She beat Madeline Watts.
The other was at second doubles where Kasey Jo Renskers and Annika Lundell beat Mercy Floerke and Leah Halvorson.
Opal Valeri downed Alayna Panfil 6-0, 6-2 at fourth singles. At first doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Maddie Rewertz beat Ava Borham and Kayla Skorich 6-1, 6-1, and at third singles, Claire Rewertz down Brooke McIver 6-2, 6-2.
Lola Valeri and Bella Vincent only gave up four points in a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Grace Schultz and Adell Wormuth.
The tightest match of the day came at first singles, but Megan Bussey persevered to beat Kaitlyn MacMillen 6-3, 6-4.
Nobody lost their focus even through that rain delay.
“You play it point-by-point,” Conda said. “That can happen. The game slows down a little bit, and you start thinking about other things. You have to finish the task at hand and move on.”
Hibbing 7, Duluth Denfeld 0
Singles: No. 1 — Megan Bussey, H, def. Kaitlyn MacMillen 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Madeline Watts, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Brooke McIver, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Opal Valeri, H, def Alayna Panfil, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Maddie Rewertz, H, def. Ava Borham-Kayla Skorich, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Kasey Jo Renskers-Annika Lundell, H, def. Mercy Floerke-Leah Halvorsen, 6-0 6-0; No. 3 — Lola Valeri-Bella Vincent, H, def. Grace Schultz-Adell Wormuth, 6-1, 6-3.
