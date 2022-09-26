featured ’Jacket netters down Hawks Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune Sep 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Hibbing’s Mercedes Furin keeps her eyes on the ball during her first singles match with Hermantown’s Hailey Landrigan Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts. Gary Giombetti Hibbing’s Kenedi Koland concentrates on her shot during her fourth singles match with Hermantown’s Campbell Amundson Monday in Hibbing. Gary Giombetti Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HIBBING — With playoffs set to begin next week, the Hibbing High School tennis team had their final tuneup for the 2022 season against Hermantown.The Bluejackets left little doubt about the outcome, sweeping all four singles matches en route to a 7-1 victory over the Hawks Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.Now, Hibbing will wait and see what seed it gets for the Section 7AA Tournament.“We had to play,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They came in 6-7, so they had won some matches.“We had some competitive matches, here and there, more so at two and three doubles, and one singles was tight.”At first singles, Mercedes Furin won easily in the first set 6-2 over Hailey Landrigan, but the Landrigan didn’t make it so easy in the second set.Furin had to work to garner a 7-5 victory.“Sometimes, you kind of go through the motions, thinking you’re going to win,” Conda said. “Your opponent didn’t want you to win. It took her a little while to realize that she had to play.“You can’t slide through all of them.”At second doubles, Heidi Rasch and Bella Jaynes beat Ava Ahnick and Reese Heitzman 6-0 in the first set, but Rasch and Jaynes had to battle out a 6-4 victory in the second set.At third doubles, Iris Hendrickson and Erin McCormick beat Lucy Grzybowski and Morgan LaValley 6-4 in set No. 1, but Grzybowski and LaValley took the second set 7-6 (7-4).In the super tiebreaker, Hendrickson and McCormick won 10-5.Being some of the youngest players on the team, Conda said it was a good lesson for them heading into playoffs.“Having close matches, that helps us,” Conda said. “Anytime we can play tiebreakers and get some experience, that’s always a good thing.”In the other singles matches, Claire Rewertz beat Emily Guastafon 6-1, 6-1; Bella Vincent downed Andie Swanson 6-0, 6-1; and Kenedi Koland beat Campbell Amuntson 6-1, 6-0.At first doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Opal Valeri beat Natalie Berg and Nya Sieger 6-0 6-0.Hibbing 7, Hermantown 0Singles: No. 1 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Hailey Landrigan, 6-2, 7-5; No. 2 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Emily Gustafson, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Andie Swanson, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Kenedi Koland, H, def. Campbell Amuntson, 6-1, 6-0.Doubles: No.1 — Abigail Sullivan-Opal Valeri, H, def. Natalie Berg-Nya Sieger, 6-0. 6-0; No. 2 — Heidi Rasch-Bella Jaynes, H, def. Ava Ahnick-Reese Heitzman, 6-0, 6-4; No. 3 — Iris Hendrickson-Erin McCormick, H, Lucy Grzybowski-Morgan LaValley, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 10-5. Tags Mesabi Tribune Hibbing Girls Tennis Gary Conda Iris Hendrickson Sport Erin Mccormick Team Mercedes Furin Bella Jaynes Heidi Rasch Trending Now Bois Forte convenience store project near Eveleth moves forward Robert Frank Tomassoni Joan Lee Gustafson Rebecca 'Becky' Kay Radle Burglaries in Clinton/Cherry Townships result in arrests An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 28 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
