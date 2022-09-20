tennis1

Hibbing’s Iris Hendrickson gets set to return a ball during her third doubles match with Christian Duncan and Sylvie Markham of Duluth East Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING — With an important Section 7AA match coming up against Rock Ridge, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team needed a warmup match before that crucial meeting.

The Bluejackets got that match Tuesday, sweeping all four singles matches en route to a 6-1 victory over Duluth East at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

