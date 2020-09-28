DULUTH — The Hibbing High School boys and girls cross country teams placed third and second, respectively, at the Duluth East Lester Park Meet held last Thursday.
On the boys side, the Greyhounds won the meet with 17 points, followed by Superior with 57 and the Bluejackets 61.
Duluth East took the top four spots, with Hibbing’s highest placer being David Platt, who was sixth with a time of 18:16.6.
Taite Murden would finish 13th in 19:14.13, followed by Ethan Roy in 14th (19:16.14), Lucas Arnold 15th (19:18.15) and Zach Rusich 17th (19:26.17).
Bryson Larrabee was 18th with a time of 19:29.18. Carson Brown was 22nd in 19:57.22, and Ethan Aune was 23rd in 20:15.23.
On the girls side, Duluth East once again took the top five spots for a perfect score of 15. Hibbing scored 47 points, and Superior 84.
Jorie Anderson would place seventh in 21:06.7, followed by Aune Boben in eighth (21:13.8) and Reese Aune ninth (22:04.9). Jocelyn Strukel was 11th in 22:24.11, and Gianna Figueria was 12th in 22:47.12. Charleigh Hartl was 13th in 22:05.13, and Miriam Milani 15th in 23:47.16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.