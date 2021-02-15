HIBBING — It’s been a topsy-turvy season for the Hibbing High School wrestling team, but Bluejacket coach Ray Pierce has been happy with the progress of his team.
COVID-19 has played a big factor in Hibbing’s lineup as some wrestlers didn’t come out because of the uncertainty of the season.
That has led to some unexpected open positions and forfeits in the lineup, but the Bluejackets have risen to the occasion in all of their dual meets.
Hibbing can try to make it another two wins today when Virginia and Detroit Lakes come to town for the Hibbing Triangular, which will be held at the high school gymnasium.
The Bluejackets will take on the Lakers beginning at 4p.m., then the Blue Devils and Detroit Lakes will meet at around 5 p.m. Hibbing and Virginia will square off at around 6 p.m.
“The team as a whole, and the kids that are wrestling, the numbers don’t lie on the year,” Pierce said. “From the year's past, we’re up over 50-percent pinning compared to our opponents.
“Our wins are higher. We’ve got nine of the kids with winning records this year. There’s a positive for the whole team besides not being able to fill our 126 and 132 spots. When we go to these duals, they’ve been surprising me.”
Pierce said the team is 11-7 on its duals, and that’s not bad considering they’ve given up 12 to 18 points due to forfeits.
“We have wrestled other teams with forfeits, too, but the matches that we’re in, we’re winning,” Pierce said. “We’re wrestling tough. That’s been the highlight of the season. The lowlight is we can’t quite fill the team.
“The struggle this year has been the COVID thing and kids not coming out, not knowing what the season was going to be like. We had four or five kids from last year that would have been out. We’re hoping to get back to a normal thing next year.”
According to Pierce, Virginia is fielding a full squad this season, the first time that’s happened in quite some time.
He expects the Blue Devils to push his squad to the limit.
“We have to go out, and in the matches we’re in, that we wrestle all of those and come out ahead on stuff like that,” Pierce said. “That’s what we want. We have to take it to them in the matches we’re in, and win the ones we can win.
“We have to keep everything as tight as we can. They’re in a spot where we were a couple of years ago.”
After Virginia, Pierce believes his team will compete against the Lakers.
“Those are going to be some good matches, and I think we’ll win a bunch of the ones we’re in,” Pierce said. “I’ve seen duals with them where they’ve lost to a couple of teams that were surprising to me.
“We can go with them in a bunch of weights. We’ll have to get pins to negate the forfeits. That’s the way it works. We’ll do the best we can. The kids are making good progress all the way down the line.”
There is one thing on the line as David Platt will be going for his 100th-career fall.
He stands at 98 right now, which is one off the team record of 99 held by Will Johnson.
“David will have a couple of tough matches,” Pierce said. “There’s some seeding issues in this thing. Detroit Lakes is matching up in our Super Section. Their 45 and 52, there could be seeding implications in this deal.
“It’s an important dual for David on a bunch of different levels. It’s an insane number for him. It’s going to be fun to see it. He’s still chasing the wins’ record (185). A lot of things have to come together. He would have made it easy with a full schedule. Everything has to fall into place.”
