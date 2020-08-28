Jacket girls to build on strong 2019 finish

HIBBING — Last year, the Hibbing High School girls cross country team placed fourth at the Section 7AA Meet, with a young team.
This year, the Bluejackets are looking forward to building off of that finish, but with everything up in the air due to COVID-19, Hibbing coach James Plese isn’t sure what’s going to happen.
Only two runners were lost to graduation, and the rest of the team is young, but experienced.
That, in itself, gives Plese reason for optimism as the 2020 season, in some way, shape or form, is set to begin after a spring cancelation of all high-school sports.
“They’re in a unique place,” Plese said. “They’re coming off of a strong finish at the section meet last year. We lost two stalwarts of our program — Lily Hess and Mattison Johnson — and they won’t be easy to replace.
“The bonus of that is we had a whole slough of younger girls chomping at the bit last year. Our numbers grew from last year. We didn’t double the girls’ numbers, but we did well there.”
Hibbing’s two top runners will be Aune Boben and Reese Aune, but there’s a lot of younger girls looking to make a move to the top of the pack.
Jori Anderson, Jocelyn Strukel, Miriam Milani, Gianna Figueroa, along with Elizah Langner, should all be strong contributors this season.
“They (Boben and Aune) put in the summer training as did Jori, Jocelyn, Miriam and Gianna,” Plese said. “Those girls were steady at our summer-training program. They made up most of our varsity team last year.
“To pair with that was Elizah, who was in-and-out of summer work, she was on the varsity team come sections last year.”
Plese did say that he picked up a couple of other runners this season, Monroe and Panella Rewertz and Amara Langner.
“We have to thank the Rewertz and Langner families for half our team,” Plese said with a laugh. “We have four sets of relatives running, so that’s nice. We also have Addison Hess, Charliegh Hartl and Libby Elias, who were on the cusp of varsity last year.
“They are ready to contribute.”
Another runner, Audra Murden, could make a case for running varsity meets.
“She has done a lot of summer work, and she was hanging with our older girls,” Plese said. “She’s going to be ready to contribute, but we’re looking for a few more junior-high girls to come out.”
This team is the same one, minus Johnson and Hess, who lost to Mesabi East by one point at the Iron Range Conference Meet last season.
Plese isn’t exactly sure how that meet will be run, but he should have a leg up on the other teams in the conference.
“That was with Ava Hill,” Plese said. ““Those girls are going to be ready. They were fun to watch last year. That was our best finish at a section team since my start here.
“The girls were right there. They’re on the cusp of something.”
Hibbing’s success will depend on one thing — its pack.
“We don’t have a Serena (Sullivan), or a one runner of her caliber,” Plese said. “Serena is in great shape, and she’s pushing these girls. Our pack has always been our strength because one through seven, we don’t separate too much.
“We will probably go one through nine this year because there’s a couple of girls right there.”
Whether or not there’s a section meet will remain to be seen, but the goal right now is getting the IRC title.
“They were mad that they didn’t win the IRC last year,” Plese said. “That will be a carrot for them. They want to show that they’re the class of the conference. That’s our goal. This is, more than likely, our last season in the IRC.
“We’ll be jumping to the Lake Superior Conference. That’s the road we’re traveling down. We want to prove that we’re the top dogs in this conference during our last season. With them, they were so close in the sections.”
If the section meet is held, who knows how the Bluejackets will fare?
“They want to be waiting in the wings whether we get that section meet and get to qualify, or we have to do it in a two-year window,” Plese said. “The girls have a wider window because they’re sophomores and younger.
“If they stay dedicated, like they have been, they should stay hungry and want this. We have not been to the state meet with the girls as a team since 1995. That’s been too long. We need to change some things around. We need to get hungry.”
Next year, assuming things are back to normal, cross country is going to three classes. That should open things up for Hibbing.
“These next two years will be the season of change, but we want to go out with a bang,” Plese said. “I’m hoping we get that section meet. If not, we’ll build off of a successful conference meet and keep working. It’s all about adapting to adversity this year.
“These girls were good friends with Matti and Lily. Those girls lost their spring season. They watched this happen. Hopefully, they stay hungry. They realize you could lose a season, and there’s no going back. They have to keep pushing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.