HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team is starting to put things together, but now, the Bluejackets need consistency.
Hibbing/Chisholm had a nice game against Crookston Friday, then fell short of the mark Saturday against East Grand Forks.
Bluejacket coach Jeffrey Neist is hoping his team is somewhere between those two performances when Hibbing/Chisholm travels to Duluth to take on Marshall today, beginning at 4 p.m.
Although his team finished 1-1 over the weekend, Neist is feeling good about this team.
“If we can play as well as we played against Grand Rapids in the second half where we outshot them, if that team shows up today, we can walk away with a win,” Neist said. “If the team that made a few mistakes on defenwe Saturday, it’ll be tougher.
“I’m seeing a lot of good things, so I’m hopeful.”
The Hilltoppers are 2-10 this season, with one score not reported, so they’re not as strong as in year’s past.
“They’re not quite as good as they were last year,” Neist said. “I don’t know if that was maybe from down numbers or something, but they were good last year. Their record isn’t great this year, but that doesn’t mean anything.
“They’ve lost to some good teams by close, but they’ve lost to some not-so-good teams by a lot. For both of us, whatever team decides to show up will definitely be the victor.”
Neist said he’s been getting decent leadership out of his seniors, but he also needs to see his junior class step to the fore to get ready for next year.
“I would like for some of the juniors to step up as it is the tail end of the season,” Neist said. “It’s the last year for our seniors, and we will need to fill in the captain void. As for who that is, I don’t know yet. In these next ending games, I will keep an eye on who can fill those shoes.
“They’re big shoes to fill in that place. Whatever girls want to step up and put a good foot forward will be important. Good leadership is important, especially with young teams. You need people you can rely on. They’re good at building a program.”
