HIBBING — It’s been a tough stretch of games for the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team.
The Bluejackets have taken on Duluth Marshall, Cloquet and Proctor/Hermantown, and they have an 0-2-1 record to show for it.
It doesn’t get any easier today when Grand Rapids/Greenway invades the Hibbing Memorial Arena to take on Hibbing/Chisholm beginning at 7 p.m.
The Bluejackets are coming off a 5-0 loss to the Mirage in a game that had a lot of meaning as far as seeding in Section 7A goes.
“As a team, we weren’t happy with how we played,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “We know Proctor is a good team, but it was a lot of what we did to ourselves, and some of what they did to us during that game.
“It’s all about fundamentals, and we got away from that. With a deep team like Proctor/Hermantown, if you stray away from what you do to be successful, the inevitable will happen, which is a loss.”
With that said, Hibbing/Chisholm must play a more disciplined game against the Lightning.
“We talked about the little things we did wrong,” Hyduke said. “We weren’t disciplined enough to do our jobs, like taking away time-and-space and free flow. We passed up shots, and we weren’t tough enough in front of the net.
“We had basic breakdowns. We have to play with more attitude when we play the better teams. You can get away with that against the lesser teams. We’ll have to play some of our best hockey to be successful. I’m hoping that we’re where we need to be, and have a better effort today,”
Claire Vekich might be gone, but Grand Rapids/Greenway is led by Mercury Bischoff.
The Lightning are more than a one-person team, however.
“She’s one of the premier players in the area,” Hyduke said. “She’s having a lot of success this year. We have to shut her and her line down, but they’re deeper than one player.
“They have three nice lines, good defensemen and they’re solid in the net. We’ll have to play solid hockey to be successful.”
The Bluejackets have been dealing with some sickness and injury, but Hyduke isn’t using that as an excuse. He’s taking a more positive spin on it.
“What it means is that other kids are getting a chance to play,” he said. “We’re developing some depth on this team. That will be a good thing going down the road.”
The schedule won’t lighten up any time soon, but that’s why Hyduke schedules these teams. It makes his team better.
“We don’t make any game bigger than it has to be,” Hyduke said. “We talk about our sectional games more because they carry more weight. Grand Rapids/Greenway is in our conference, but we can’t make this game bigger than it needs to be.
“If we worry about a win in December, that might affect how we perform in February in the playoffs. We take each game one-at-a-time and try to get better. We see what we need to improve on, then incorporate that into practice. Each game is an entity of the entire season.”
