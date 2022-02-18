HIBBING — It was a long week for the Hibbing High School girls basketball team.
The Bluejackets played four games in five days against Bemidji, Hermantown, Duluth East and Deer River.
Hibbing coach Chris Hanson wasn’t sure how his team would react in game No. 4 against the Warriors, but the Bluejackets had more than enough legs en route to a 58-17 victory over Deer River Friday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing finished the week 2-2, beating both the Warriors and Hermantown, but falling to 4A teams Duluth East and Bemidji.
“We came out and I was obviously a little nervous about what our legs would be like sitting down and playing defense,” Hanson said. “I don’t care who you’re playing, but to hold a team under 10, that’s speaks to how well we were working defensively.
“The key for tonight was when they missed, we had to get that first rebound. We’ve talked about second-chance points all year. We did a good job with that. To finish like this, after playing four games this week, is a good way to end it.”
With that said, it was a grueling week of basketball.
“We played competitive teams,” Hanson said. “When you’re playing big schools like Bemidji and Duluth East, there’s no night off when you looked at that schedule. We played our three games coming into this one, and to have the legs to go up and down and to sit down and play defense, it speaks to how hard we worked as a group tonight.”
That defensive effort limited the Warriors to just four points in the first half as Hibbing took a 24-4 lead into halftime.
“I thought we played well,” Hanson said. “We didn’t settle for threes tonight. We continued to attack. Deetra (Davis) and Kate (Toewe) cleaned up the rebounds, getting those offensive rebounds and going back up and getting a couple of and-1’s.
“That got everybody going. When we can get easy ones like that, it makes it a lot easier for us.”
If the Bluejackets were tired, they didn’t show it, especially in the second half.
Reese Aune came out and nailed three 3-pointers in Hibbing’s first 11 points of the half to all but put the game out of reach.
From there, the Bluejackets cruised in the second half.
“We’ve been on the other end of a few of these, so for us to battle and come out to show how far we’ve come after a long week like this, it’s rewarding,” Hanson said. “I feel good for them.
“It makes everybody feel a lot better.”
Now, Hibbing gets a couple of days off before taking on Superior on Monday, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
“That continues our stretch here,” Hanson said. “It’s a grueling stretch. Superior will get up in our face. Summer Ray will attack us. We’ll have to be ready to play defense. They shoot the ball well.
“We’ll have to close out, and we have to rebound. We have to contest their shots, and not give up those second-chance points. We did well with that this week, but we have to continue that progress into next week.”
Hibbing was led by Aune with 18 points. Toewe had nine, and Miriam Milani and Davis both had eight.
Deer River got seven points from Constance Bowstring, and five from Arionna Doerr.
DR 4 13 — 17
HHS 24 34 — 58
Deer River: Hannah Edwards 1, Arionna Doerr 5, Caitlynn Hemphill 2, Constance Bowstring 7, Paula Jones 2.
Hibbing: Talia Carlson 4, Miriam Milani 8, Jorie Anderson 4, Emma Kivela 5, Rylie Forbord 2, Deetra Davis 8, Reese Aune 18, Kate Toewe 9.
Total Fouls: Deer River 10; Hibbing 4; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Deer River 1-3; Hibbing 7-14; 3-pointers: Doerr, Bowstring, Milani 2, Aune 4.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 84
Ely 65
CHISHOLM — Jude Sundquist poured in 26 points, including eight 3-pointers as the Bluestreaks upended the Timberwolves on Bob McDonald Court Friday.
Noah Sundquist added 17 points, followed by Sean Fleming with 15 and July Abernathy 11.
Joey Bianco had 27 points to pace Ely. Harry Simons finished with 12 and Mason Davis had 10.
EHS 25 40 — 65
CHS 41 43 — 84
Ely: Joey Bianco 27, Jack Davies 6, Harry Simons 12, Gunnar Hart 8, Mason Davis 10, Jason Kerntz 1, Erron Anderson 1.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 17, Jude Sundquist 26, Trace Yaroscak 2, July Abernathy 11, Shane Zancouske 2, Sean Fleming 15, Nathan Showalter 2, Charlie Thompson 3, Philip Barnard 6.
Total Fouls: Ely 11; Chisholm 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Ely 3-9; Chisholm 2-6; 3-pointers: Bianco 2, Jack Davies 2, Simons 4, Mason Davis 2, Noah Sundquist, Jude Sundquist 8, Abernathy, Fleming, Thompson.
