HIBBING—if the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team is going to emerge from Section 7A, defense will be the Bluejackets’ key.
From that standpoint, Hibbing/Chisholm has the goalies and defensemen to get the job done.
How all of that plays out will determine just how far the Bluejackets go during the 2022-23 season.
In the nets are juniors Addison Hess and Grace McDowell, who missed the last two seasons with injuries.
“We’re building from the nets out,” Hyduke said. “We’re fortunate to have two great goaltenders. They have both played well. They’re both above 93-percent save percentage.
“I’ve been pleased with their play. Any time you get that kind of goaltending, you’re usually in all of your games.”
The defensive corps consists of Abigail Sullivan (senior), Monroe Rewertz (senior), Madison St. George (senior), Lily Renskers (sophomore) and Mya Phillips (sophomore).
“We’re led by three seniors, then we have some complimentary defenseman moving in,” Hyduke said. “It helps to have the stability of those three, and Mya and Lily, who are working her way into the lineup.
“Some of these kids can play multiple positions, which is nice. They’ve done that in games.”
Offensively, Hibbing/Chisholm will have to develop chemistry between its three lines.
The loss of Claire Rewertz put a damper on that, but there is some continuity on the front lines.
Aune Boben (junior), Panella Rewertz (sophomore), Trista Warmbold (junior), Heidi Rasch (sophomore) and Kendal Gustavsson (sophomore) all return up front.
“It’s been nice that we’ve had a couple of junior centers that returned, Aune and Trista,” Hyduke said. “It’s been nice having them back. That gives a bit of stability at the center spot.
“Around them, we have some experience with Panella, and we’ve made some moves due to injuries.”
With the injury to Rewertz, Hyduke has had the chance to see some of his younger players develop.
“It gives us an opportunity to see how they play in different positions,” he said. “Our third line is something we’re working on. There’s about eight kids that are battling to be on the third line, which is a good thing.
“There’s competition. That usually makes kids rise to their effort. A lot of kids have had an opportunity to ride on that third line this year. We’ll see what happens. The whole year is a tryout, and their goal is to be on the team come tournament time.”
With that said, that’s where that chemistry comes in handy.
“It hurt to lose Claire because we had continuity and chemistry until Claire was injured,” Hyduke said. “We’ve moved people in and out of the lineup to find the chemistry that we need. We’re getting there.
“Are we there yet? I don’t know as far as our top-three lines go. We might have one line set, and we’re working on the other two to see what will materialize and give us the offensive opportunities we need. There’s a little bit of chemistry being developed.”
Even so, it won’t be easy to get out of Section 7A.
“It starts with Proctor/Hermantown,” Hyduke said. “They return quite a few players, and they were deep last year. They’re a talented and skilled hockey team. You have to shut them down. Everything will go through them.
“It’s a credit to their program, but we’ve got a lot of good teams. Moose Lake is a good team. Marshall is a good team. I think we are, and Rock Ridge and North Shore. Everybody is a bit young other than a few teams. There will be a lot of growth during the year within our section.”
That’s why this group of seniors is so important to have.
“All of our seniors have been major contributors on this team for the last three years,” Hyduke said. “They need to continue that type of effort. It’s a different role for them. As underclassmen and juniors, you’re supporting and not leading.
“Now, they have to lead, but from what I’ve seen, from the locker room demeanor to our bus rides, they’re doing a good job of bringing this team together.”
