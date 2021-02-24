HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team has been playing fast and furious over the past few games, but the Bluejackets will have to take that play to another level today.
That’s because Hibbing/Chisholm will travel to Coleraine to take on Grand Rapids/Greenway and Claire Vekich, beginning at 7 p.m. at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.
Vekich, who had four goals in a previous 6-0 victory over the Bluejackets, is on a line with Mercury Bischoff and Jazzy Bischoff, which is one of the top scoring lines in the state.
The one thing in Hibbing/Chisholm’s favor is that even though they did lose by six in that game, the Bluejackets did play the Lightning tough for 1 ½ periods.
“It was 1-0 late into the second period, and that’s when the game got away from us,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “It’s a game where we know they have some tremendous players.
“Claire is their main power forward, and the Bischoff girls are nice players. That top line is nice. They’ve had solid goaltending, so we know we have to work hard. We’ll have to play great defensively.”
The game got away from Hibbing/Chisholm because they started a revolving door to the penalty box.
“What hurt us in that game is we gave up four power-play goals,” Hyduke said. “They have a strong power play, so we have to be more disciplined this time when we play them.
“We need to stay out of the box. If we do have the opportunity where we need to kill, we need to be more disciplined and take away their scoring opportunities they’re trying to set up.”
The Bluejackets will also need to find a way to solve Grand Rapids/Greenway goaltender Makenzie Cole, who pitched that shutout in the first meeting.
Hibbing/Chisholm has been producing more offense as of late as Hyduke has found some line combinations that are clicking together.
“I don’t want to change what we’ve been doing offensively because we are getting shots, and we had shots in our first game against them,” Hyduke said. “We just have to be quicker with our finishing.
“If we don’t score on the initial shot, we have to be ready to finish on the rebounds. Hopefully, we’ll have some puck luck today, and have a chance to put some pucks in the net. We’ll have to focus on great defensive play.”
Puck luck is a word that’s tossed around in the hockey world, but it doesn’t come naturally.
“Puck luck is something you earn by doing the little things right, so when it bounces where you need to be, you’re there,” Hyduke said. “It’s a two-edged sword. You get it by working hard, and you’re rewarded by being in the right spot at the right time.”
