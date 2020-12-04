HIBBING — When it came to girls hockey, Hibbing/Chisholm cornered the market in Section 3.
The Bluejackets would make state-tournament runs in 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2005, with star power second-to-none in the state.
Andrea Nichols was a part of three of those teams, then she passed the torch to Kristen Hyduke, Dana DeCenzo, Kayla Hagen, Jamie Fenstermacher and Brittany Krause, to name a few, as the domination continued.
It was a loss to the Duluth Dynamite in the section finals in 1999 that set the tone for that run.
“We were upset because it was our year,” Nichols said. “I was excited because I was playing high school hockey, and I was a contributing player. Anytime you lose in a big final, you remember what it feels like.
“We had to train hard over the summer to get back there again. We had such a good program, and good team expectations that we would be in the final again.”
———
Only three players graduated off of that 1999 team, so the Bluejackets were loaded in 2000.
“We had a good core group coming back, and good leaders,” Nichols said. “Our goaltending was good, and we had a good set of defensemen. We were in a good position to make it back to the final again.”
Haley Walters and Beth Brown were veteran blueliners. Natalie Lamme, who had already won a state title, was back in the nets, and Kristen Hyduke was leading the way on the forward lines, along with Nichols, who was only a freshman
“I had a good relationship with everybody on the team,” Nichols said. “Coming in as a youngster, I had made friends with a lot of them at camp. I would ride to school with Haley’s family.
“They would meet me at the Cherry Store, so I got to know the Walters well. She took me under her wing in that sense. I was lucky enough to play with some good players, and did well with me.”
———
The one person who stuck out was Lamme, but she was one in a long line of outstanding goaltenders for the Bluejackets.
“She was a character,” Nichols said. “She did some goofy stuff.”
Nichols also remembers how supportive the Hibbing/Chisholm cheerleaders were during that season, and have been over the years.
“They would always make us cupcakes before our games,” Nichols said. “If we had a big game, we would eat them before the game. If we won that game, they had to do that every Friday night. It was an ongoing thing.”
———
Hibbing/Chisholm finished 17-5-1 during the regular season in 2000.
The Bluejackets beat Duluth East 7-0, Chisago Lakes/Pine City 10-1 and Forest Lake 4-1 to win the Section 7 title.
At state, the Bluejackets would beat Bemidji in overtime, with Nichols scoring the game-winning goal.
“I shot it off the post and it went in,” Nichols said. “I was doing a television interview and I remember saying, I was going to kiss that post. After that, I thought, ‘I’m such a dork. Why did I say that?’”
Hibbing would lose to Anoka in the semifinals by the score of 3-2, then the Bluejackets fell to Bloomington Jefferson in the third-place game.
———
In 2001, which would be the last season of one-class hockey, Hibbing/Chisholm lost to Forest Lake in the Section 7 finals, so it was time for a rewind again.
That loss was the springboard for the next season.
“We came so close, then we didn’t make it to state,” said Bymark. “Those of us who were on the team and most of the girls that weren’t, were at the section final game and watched it.
“They knew that if they made the team that next year, we could be right there competing again for a section championship. For our team to be in the section finals all four years of my high-school career, that was something special in itself.”
During the offseason, most of those Bluejackets players attended the COPD program in Hibbing that summer.
“We were pushing each other,” Nichols said. ““We did a lot of plyometrics and weight lifting. It was the excitement of knowing how much fun it was going to state. We wanted to get there.
“Being a junior, I had enough years under my belt to help lead the team there.”
———
The advent of two-class hockey began in 2002, but there were only four sections in Class A.
HIbbing/Chisholm was placed in 3A.
During the regular season, the Bluejackets finished 15-6-4.
In the playoffs, Hibbing/Chisholm beat Wadena-Deer Creek 8-1, then the Bluejackets manhandled Fergus Falls 8-0.
That set up a showdown with Warroad for the 3A title
———
Nichols, who is an assistant women’s coach at Concordia-Moorhead, was taking on a familiar foe in Maureen (Mo) Hardwick, who is the head coach at Concordia.
“We were rivals in high school,” Nichols said. “She hated me, and I didn’t care for her. We still joke about that to this day. We always tried to get her to draw penalties, and she always said that I was a diver.
“It didn’t take much to knock my feet out from under me.”
———
During that finals game, Hardwick would hack Nichols down, pushing her head into the ice, drawing a penalty in the final minutes of the game.
“I always ask her how it felt to spend the last two minutes of her career in the penalty box,” Nichols said with a laugh. “We were old rivals and friends, and now, we laugh about it.
“It’s a small hockey world. Somebody knows somebody through hockey.”
Hibbing/Chisholm would beat Warrord 3-1 in the finals.
———
During state, the Bluejackets would beat Willmar 6-3, then in the finals, Hibbing/Chisholm lost to Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2-1.
———
In 2003, Hibbing/Chisholm finished with a 17-7-2 mark during the regular season, which had a different feeling for Nichols.
“We had a different reason why we wanted to go to the state,” Nichols said. “It was our last hurrah. I was playing with my friends one last time. For me, I was excited to play at Ridder Arena. That was cool.”
Ridder Arena was where Nichols would play as a member of the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team.
———
DeCenzo, who was a freshman on that team, credits Nichols and Dani Blacker for keeping that continuity going.
“They had a huge impact on me, and led our team with their work ethic, inclusiveness and passion,” DeCenzo said. “Andrea was one of those players that made everyone on the ice better.
“She could take an OK pass and make it look like it was perfectly placed.”
———
DeCenzo found out what that leadership was like in a game against Eveleth-Gilbert to open her freshman season.
“On my first shift, before the faceoff, I told my teammates to not pass me the puck because I was scared,” DeCenzo said. “At some point in that shift, Andrea made her way up to the point, and she gave me a drop pass.”
DeCenzo didn’t want anything to do with that puck.
“I made a quick panic pass back to her,” DeCenzo said. “She took it to the net and either scored, or put it in front for someone else to score. Either way, I got an assist. It’s probably one of the few plays from my entire hockey career that I remember with any clarity.
“It was a huge confidence boost for me.”
———
In the Section 3A playoffs, the Bluejackets beat East Grand Forks 12-0, then Fergus Falls 6-0, to set up another showdown with Warroad in Thief River Falls.
The score was tied 2-2 at the end of the regulation, and both teams were drained.
“We were going down on a knee between whistles to rest because we were so tired,” Nichols said. “We wanted to get back to state because we had a bitter taste in our mouth because we lost to Benilde my junior year.”
There was no scoring in the first, eight-minute overtime session.
In the second 17-minute overtime period, neither team could produce a goal.
It wasn't until the third overtime that Hibbing/Chisholm got the goal to put them into the state tournament.
Chelsea Davis got those honors.
“It was the longest game we ever played,” Bymark said. “We were exhausted. I remember being on the ice when Chelsea banged home the game-winner, a garbage goal, in typical Chelsea fashion.
“I went to celebrate with Chelsea, and we all fell over on the ice in a group hug. She said, ‘It’s over guys. We are going to state.’”
Hibbing/Chisholm was able to persevere because its regular-season schedule prepared the Bluejackets for nail-biting games like that one.
“Our schedule was never easy,” Nichols said. “We played a lot of ranked teams, and when it came down the wire, we were a well-seasoned team compared to some of the other section teams.”
———
At state, Hibbing/Chisholm beat Farmington/Randolph 6-2 in the semifinals, then in the finals, the Blake School beat the Bluejackets 3-2.
Nichols was up for Ms. Minnesota Hockey at the time, but that was the furthest thing on her mind.
“I didn’t care about that,” Nichols said. “I wanted to win a state championship, but when I look back now, it was an awesome honor. It was my last year, and I was coming from a good program, with good coaching and all of the good players that came out of that program.”
She may not have won that state title, but Nichols was named Ms. Minnesota Hockey.
“To be named the best player in Minnesota, that was awesome,” Nichols said. “The funny thing is with Coach Mo, anytime we get a recruit on campus, they’re looking at Ms. Minnesota Hockey 2003.
“She (Hardwick) always says, ‘Thanks for bringing that up.’ It was an honor to be placed in that class, to be placed in something that historic, with such great players in Minnesota.”
———
Bymark remembers the atmosphere at Ridder Arena during that tourney during that 3-2 loss to Blake.
“It was a sold-out game,” Bymark said. “We played in front of an amazing crowd.”
———
When the 2004 season started, Hibbing/Chisholm was in a familiar position — section favorites, but Nichols was gone, along with some other talented players.
“I do remember how every year people would talk about how it’s going to be tough this year without so and so,” DeCenzo said. “Every year, we had a new set of girls that would step up to new roles and do what needed to be done.
“Coach Hyduke didn’t try to rebuild the team from the year before. He figured out how to work with what we had and turn that team into a state contender. He always told us we had a target on our back. We had a reputation of giving a good fight every year and every game.”
———
Of course, the Bluejackets also had one big advantage — goaltending.
Natalie Lamme was two years removed from the team, but that didn’t matter.
Brittany Krause led the team to state as an eighth-grader as he was continuing that strong tradition of goaltending for the Bluejackets.
“Her confidence and the teams’ confidence in her just built up,” DeCenzo said. “Our job as defenseman was defending “The House,” and we took that job seriously. We trusted her to stop what she needed to stop.
“We made sure she didn’t have to worry about any other team being in front of our net.”
———
The best memories, according to both DeCenzo and Bymark, were the bus trips the team had to take.
“There were a lot of road trips to the cities, almost every-other weekend,” Bymark said. “Coach Hyduke always said, ‘If you want to be the best, we have to play the best.’ The best trips were when we would go to the Kaposia Tournament in St. Paul.”
Those bus trips were long, but no one had the amenities that are available today.
“We didn’t have smartphones,” DeCenzo said. “I didn’t even have a cellphone. We passed around CD’s and played music on our portable disc players. Jen Schnortz would sing out loud with her music.
“We watched movies on each trip.”
The team watched motivational movies like “A League of Their Own,” “Rudy,” “Remember the Titans,” and “The Sandlot.”
“We’d watch those to the games to pump us up, then we would watch, ‘Chick flicks” on the way home,” DeCenzo said. “Nowadays, the girls listen to music on their phones, watch videos or go on social media until they have to put them away to focus on the game.”
———
Hibbing/Chisholm went 20-9 during the 2004 campaign, and in the Section 3A playoffs, the Bluejackets beat Crookston 6-0, Fergus Falls 3-1 and Warroad 5-1.
“We played Warroad in the finals all four years of my high-school career,” DeCenzo said. “We beat them the first three years when they had Gigi Marvin, but we lost my senior year. Unfortunately, that’s the one game that sticks out most of my career.
“I always think about the things I could have done differently, or wonder if I could have given just a bit more on a shift. I bring that up in my coaching, so they understand the importance of leaving everything on the ice, every shift, otherwise, it haunts you.”
———
Hibbing/Chisholm dropped its first game at state 3-0 to Benilde-St. Margaret’s, but the Bluejackets went on to place third, beating Alexandria.
Something positive did come out of that tournament, Blacker was named the recipient of the Herb Brooks Award for Class A.
It was the first year the award was given out.
———
According to DeCenzo, the Bluejackets had a number of traditions.
“I think our program was built on traditions,” DeCenzo said.
Some of those team traditions included meals a Joe’s Crab Shack during state; sledding Christmas parties (until Gia broke her leg); video montages recorded with an actual video camera; running up the stairs from our locker room; Thanksgiving and Christmas alumni games vs. the current team; and section finals traditions.
“Some people had little handshakes, or they would have to get dressed in exactly the same way every game,” DeCenzo said. “I would watch “Mulan” the day before a game, but I’m too Type B to have cared enough to do something regularly.”
Hyduke took a quote out of the movie “Rudy” to get his team fired up before games.
“He would say, ‘No one, and I mean no one, comes into our house and pushes us around,’” DeCenzo said. “We always referred to the area in front of the net as ‘the ‘house.’ Defending it became more of an objective.”
DeCenzo and Jamie Fenstermacher would bring a bottle of water from the memorial building and dump it on the opponent’s rink before games.
“That made it our home ice,” DeCenzo said. “There was nothing like playing at the memorial building, but I remember we, as a team, felt like we were cheating the system by bringing a little of our home ice with us.
“We played with the same confidence and determination as we did on our home ice.”
There was one other tradition that Bymark remembers.
“We always came out of the locker room in the same order, and we always stood next to the same people when the National Anthem played,” Bymark said. “We always went to Buca’s when we were in the cities for a carbo load.”
———
Bymark ended her career with three state tournament appearances, which is something she will remember the rest of her life.
“The whole state experience, from send-offs at the school, arriving at our hotel, and the state banquet was a great experience,” Bymark said. “Every time was different, but it felt the same in a different way.”
———
In 2005, the Bluejackets were 23-3-2.
In the 3A playoffs, Hibbing/Chisholm beat Park Rapids/Menahga/Nevis 15-0, then the Bluejackets beat Crookston 4-1 in the semifinals.
In the finals, it was, who else, Warroad.
The Bluejackets downed the Braves 4-2.
———
At state, the Bluejackets beat Alexandria in the semifinals, then lost 5-3 to the Academy of Holy Angels in the finals.
That would be DeCenzo’s last time at state. Her best memories were the defensive partners she shared time with on the ice, including Dani Blacker, Sam Lowen, Katie Werman, Allie Pullar and Mandy Fairbanks.
“I played with so many amazing teammates over the years, too many to name,” DeCenzo said. “I know we set a state record of six goals in one game back in 2003 when Kayla and Andrea lit it up.”
———
Hibbing/Chisholm, which wouldn’t go to state again until 2013, would get one prestigious award that season when Hagen was named the recipient of the Herb Brooks Award.
She was the second Bluejacket to get that award.
