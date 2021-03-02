HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls basketball team faced off with long-time rival Grand Rapids Tuesday night in Hibbing.
The Bluejackets’ defense flexed their muscle, stifling the Thunderhawks’ offense en route to a 54-40 win.
Grand Rapids got the scoring started on back-to-back baskets by Kyra Giffen.
The Bluejackets started the game a tad shaky on the offensive end.
After a handful of empty possessions, the Bluejackets finally got on the board when Reese Aune was fouled and drained her free throws.
The adrenaline and nerves can sometimes spike a little too high at the start of a game against a rival.
“We came out a little nervous,” Hibbing coach Matt Erickson said. “Grand Rapids is a good team. Historically we’ve had some troubles against them.”
While it took Hibbing a few minutes to get its offense humming, the defense came ready to play from minute one.
The Bluejackets forced Grand Rapids into numerous turnovers thanks to their tenacious defense.
“We settled in and started to get more confidence,” Erickson said. “We put together some offense, and that made us believe in ourselves.”
The Bluejackets tied the game 6-6 after Aune and Fanci Williams made two-straight baskets.
The Thunderhawks grabbed the lead right back when Jessica Lofstrom scored four straight, giving Grand Rapids a 10-6 lead.
That is when the Bluejacket offense started to match their defense.
Williams got things started, scoring eight-straight points for the Bluejackets. Her run started with controlling the offensive glass, allowing her to make a couple of put-back baskets.
With the game tied at 14, Hibbing’s Haley Hawkinson scored her first points with a go-ahead three, putting her team up 17-14. That basket would also be the last time the lead changed hands.
Hibbing’s defense continued to pester the Thunderhawks, forcing them into bad passes and more turnovers.
“We’ve been saying if we want to win these big games, then we have to play tough defense,” Erickson said. “We really committed ourselves to that tonight.”
Against Grand Rapids, that defense has to start with containing Taryn Hamling.
“We focused on their best players,” Erickson said. “Reese (Aune) did a nice job when we were in our man-to-man defense.”
That led to creating turnovers and creating more offense.”
The Bluejackets would go on a 9-0 run to open up a 26-16 lead.
Grand Rapids’ offense limited the turnovers as the half neared the end, but the damage was done as the Thunderhawks went into the half, trailing 32-20.
Hibbing’s defense was aggressive for the entire half but not too aggressive.
The Bluejackets remained disciplined and did not get themselves into foul trouble.
“Grand Rapids is a good free-throw shooting team,” Erickson said. “We had to play disciplined defense.”
Grand Rapids only attempted three free throws in the first half.
The second half saw more back-and-forth between the teams.
Aune got the scoring started with a three, extending Hibbing’s lead to 15, but the Thunderhawks responded with a basket by Jenny Bowman.
That is how the scoring went for the better part of the second half. Neither team scored more than two-consecutive baskets.
The Thunderhawks came out more disciplined with the ball and limited their turnovers. Unfortunately, that did not equate to more success for their offense.
A cold-shooting night and Hibbing’s defense, which was hitting the boards hard, would be the combination that dampened any attempt at a Grand Rapids comeback.
Throughout the second half, Hibbing kept the Thunderhawks at arm’s length.
“We executed every part of our game plan tonight,” Erickson said. “Not letting a team like Grand Rapids back into a game is a tough task, and we did that tonight.”
The Bluejackets’ lead was never less than 11 points as they cruised to the 14-point win.
Hawkinson led Hibbing scorers with 22 points. Williams finished with 16 points and 15 rebounds. Aune scored 12.
Hamling and Lofstrom led the Thunderhawks with 10 points each.
HHS 32 22 — 54
GRHS 20 20 — 40
Hibbing: Hawkinson 22, Williams 16, Aune 12, Jacie Clusiau 2, Mackenzie Clough 2.
Grand Rapids: Hamlin 10, Lofstrom 10, Giffen 6, Braya LaPlant 6, Bowman 4, Katie Jamtgaard 4.
Total fouls: Hibbing 11; Grand Rapids 13; Fouled out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 9-11; Grand Rapids 4-8; 3-pointers: Hawkinson 3, Aune 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.