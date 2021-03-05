HIBBING — After losing to Grand Rapids and Hermantown earlier in the season, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team exacted some revenge this last week with wins over both the Thunderhawks and Hawks.
The Bluejackets can add a third team to that list today when they take on
Cloquet, beginning at 3 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
Hibbing lost to the Lumberjacks 63-53 on Feb. 23, and now, the Bluejackets can try to avenge that loss, too.
“The last time we played them, we had foul trouble,” Hibbing coach Matt Erickson said. “Haley (Hawkinson) had three fouls in the first half, and Fanci (Williams) had two. Two of our better players were out most of the first half, so that didn’t help.”
Cloquet did most of its damage on the inside with Maddie Young, who scored 20-plus points in the game.
“Young is tough on the inside, and they have a guard that plays on the inside, too,” Erickson said. “She isn't necessarily an outside threat. She drives to the basket well and finishes on the rim.
“They have good inside play, so we need to make it tougher on them. We have to be more active on the inside, and not let them get comfortable in there.”
To do that, Hibbing must play team defense.
“You have to put that on the whole team,” Erickson said. “Our post players know they have a challenge ahead of them, but it’s our defenders guarding those people on the outside that we need putting pressure on their perimeter players and not let them get the ball inside.
“It’s a team approach to stop that inside play. Our guards have to play better, too. We have to put more pressure on them and not make it as easy to get the ball on the inside.”
If the Lumberjacks get that ball on the inside, the Bluejackets will have a hard time .
avenging that loss to Cloquet.
“Everybody has to have everyone’s backs,” Erickson said. “If someone is working hard on the inside and playing good defense, we have to be replicating that on the outside and not allow those efforts to go to waste.
“It’ll be a team effort to stop their inside game.”
Hibbing is 7-8 overall and 6-4 in its past 10 games. The Bluejackets are picking a good time to step up their game.
“It’s the best time of the year to be playing well,” Erickson said; “We’re beating the top teams in the section. We told the girls that they’re making it look like they’ve done this before.
“To think of where we were at the beginning of the season to where we are now, we have mixed emotions. We expected them to be one of the top teams, and we’re showing that now. It’s exciting.”
