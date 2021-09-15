HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys soccer team had a two-game winning streak, then the Bluejackets went to Cloquet.
The Lumberjacks took down Hibbing/Chisholm by the score of 6-0 on Tuesday to end that streak.
The Bluejackets will try to start another winning streak today when they travel to Aurora to take on Mesabi East Area, beginning at 7 p.m.
Hibbing/Chisholm kind of reverted back to some bad habits in the loss.
“We were holding onto the ball a little bit too long, not getting the pass off when we should,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jen Forer said. “We also had a hard time containing their faster forwards.”
Team speed hasn’t necessarily been a problem for the Bluejackets this season, but the Lumberjacks had a little too much speed for them to handle.
“We’re getting faster, and we’re learning to not have to chase as much,” Forer said. “The combination of Cloquet moving the ball well, then sending their forwards up ahead…
“We got trapped in the first half, but we adjusted in the second half. We played better in the second half, but we couldn't generate any offense. We were too slow.”
Generating offense was a priority during Wednesday's practice.
“Our drills are focusing on speed, first touch and better passes,” Forer said. “We’ve got the speed up front in our forwards and midfielders, but we need to get the ball from the defensive zone up to them quicker.
“We’re getting trapped, and we’re not able to get it up to them.”
As for the Giants, they swept Hibbing/Chisholm last year, but Forer isn’t about to think about that.
“We’re hoping to focus on our game,” Forer said. “We’re going to play our game, take care of the ball and be faster. We’re hoping to come out of there with a win and get back to .500.”
