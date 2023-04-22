HIBBING—Last season, the Hibbing High School boys track team broke a long drought about getting athletes to the state meet.
Both Amari Manning and Jacob Jensrud advanced to the big show.
Can the Bluejackets repeat that this season?
Only time will tell, but Hibbing coach James Plese has plenty of talented athletes to make that happen.
“It’s be an interesting year,” Plese said. “We have 23 upperclassmen, so it should be high competitive. We don’t have a ton of experience, but by getting those couple of guys to state, we can keep building on that.
“The guys have that goal. There’s a realistic shot to do that. We have to continue to improve, then I’ll be happy with that.”
It all starts with the seniors, Logan Drews, Nico Cianni, Dallas Swart, Trevor VonBrethorst, Andrew Lees, Cole Hughes, Thomas Hagen, Lucas Lopac, Preston Sullivan, Lucas Wivoda and Ben Riipinen.
“As with any senior group, we’ll need them to work hard, and have those leadership qualities,” Plese said. “The potential is there to do that. I’m excited to work with them.”
Drews, Hagen and Riipinen will give Plese some viable sprinters this season, and VonBrethorst will score points in the field events.
“I have versatility from our sprinters,” Plese said. “They’re better suited for the 200 and 400, but we’ll see what we can get out of them.”
Swart solidifies the hurdles events. He placed third at the sections last year.
“He came out of nowhere last year with how much success he had,” Plese said. “We’re hoping to build on that. The guys that were ahead of him are juniors, so he will have to improve and work on his craft.
“It will be a dogfight for him to do what he needs to do.”
Lees will be a utility piece for Plese, and Sullivan will compete in the pole vault, and run in events from the 400 on up.
Cianni is learning the triple jump and throwing.
There’s 12 juniors on the team including Justin Walker, Alex Hanegmon, Ethan Aune, Christian Massich, Nick Ruzich, Vincent Marchetti, Oliver Stevens, Henry Bechtold, Aiden Shepherd, Taite Murden, Tyler Fosso, Kenny Miraflores and Zander Buroker.
“We’re top heavy with experience,” Plese said. “The juniors will complement the seniors nicely. We don’t have many sprinters there. The bulk of them are our distance crew and throwers.”
The sophomore class has Austin Valento, Aaron Rolf, Finn Eskeli, Jackson Barringer, Silas Langner, Elias Langner, Kai Strom and Matthew Rowland.
“That’s our small group, but they are going to be quality contributors for us,” Plese said.
Especially Valento in the pole vault.
“He’s already surpassed his last year’s vault (11-feet-6-inches),” Plese said. “He was third at the section meet. He has lofty goals, but he’s being coached by Doug Moberg. I’m excited to see what he can achieve.
“He watched Julia (Gherardi) the last few years. A trip to state is attainable for him. Eli and Silas, they will help us in all sorts of events. They’re interchangeable, and Finn is working his way back from an injury. He was a 400 runner for us last year.”
On the throwing side, Shepherd is getting closer to 50-feet, then there’s Alex Henderson, Vinny Marchetti and Joey Marchetti.
“They have a fun competition between each of them,” Plese said. “They have goals they want to accomplish.”
There’s 14 freshmen vying for spots in the team, plus two junior-high runners that will round out the roster.
The relays will feature some depth, but replacing Manning and Jensrud will be tough.
“It will be a challenge,” Plese said. “We’ll have some friendly competition, so they can push each other. We need them to commit to doing that. We’ll rely on a good mix of kids, and hopefully, be has some outstanding talent all of the way around.
“Grand Rapids will be tough, as will Cloquet,” Plese said. “It’s not like the old section. We can compete with these teams. Coming into the season, we have a few guys seeded in the top five in events based on last year’s performances.
“It doesn’t guarantee them anything, but it should motivate them to work hard.”
