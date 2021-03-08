HIBBING — With three games in four days, the last thing Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey coach Eric Rewertz wanted was to grind-it-out in game one.
The Bluejacket mentor wasn’t getting his way, however, as Proctor took a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the game.
It took Hibbing/Chisholm a period-and-a-half to get going, but when everything was said and done, the Bluejackets pulled away for a 6-2 victory over the Rails Monday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
If there’s one problem Hibbing/Chisholm has had this season, it’s been starting slow, and that was the rule rather than the exception in this game.
The Bluejackets took a penalty at 3:27 of the first, then at 4:22, and Proctor had 1:05 of a two-man advantage.
The Rails took advantage of that when Brett Bartlam scored at 4:57.
“I didn’t like our start again,” Rewertz said. “That’s been a problem most of the year. I’m trying to figure the formula that’s going to work. We haven’t figured it out yet. We talk about it all of the time.
“We talk about starting games fast. It doesn’t help when you’re on a 5-on-3. They get one there, but you have to start by moving your feet at the drop of the puck, and that doesn’t happen. That’s not being prepared, not being ready when the puck drops.”
Hibbing/Chisholm did kill off that second penalty, then at 11:57, the Bluejackets went on the power play.
Kasey Kemp sent a pass to the blueline to Erick Sanborn, whose wrist shot beat Proctor goalie Sam Johnson at 13:45 to tie it 1-1.
“That was big because we’ve been struggling on the power play,” Rewertz said. “It was nice to see us be rewarded. I thought we moved the puck well and got guys in front of the net and took away the goalies eyes and we were able to get one.”
Even so, Hibbing/Chisholm needed to pick up its play in the second 17 minutes of play, and that’s what the Bluejackets did.
At 7:55, Beau Frider scored from in front to make it 2-1, then at 14:30, Ethan Lund lit the lamp and it was 3-1.
The Bluejackets went on the power play at 14:57, and Drew Kubena made the Rails pay for it when he scored at 16:01.
“We moved our feet. That was the key,” Rewertz said. “We moved the puck around well. We were moving it low to high. We had good support up high. We came out with some energy in the second period.”
That’s more of what Rewertz wanted to see. Now, he had the chance to give his top three lines some rest.
“That was great,” Rewertz said. “We were able to get some players into the game. We were able to run our fourth line quite a bit there in the third period. It was good to give the guys some rest.
“That’s always important.”
Conner Willard made that a little easier when he score at 4:16 of the third period, then some of those fourth-line players got into the act when Peyton Tyler and Nathan Johnson assisted on a goal by Keeghan Fink at 5:20 to make it 6-1.
“Those were big goals,” Rewertz said. “That allowed us to have a little flexibility with our bench, and get some of those players in that we weren’t sure where that was going to stand. They were important goals.”
Conner Pavlovich would end the scoring when he score short-handed at 8:41.
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Brayden Boyer stopp-ed 15 shots. Johnson had 38 saves, and he assisted on the final goal.
PHS 1 0 1 — 2
HC 1 3 2 — 6
First Period — 1. P, Brett Bartlam (Tanner Olson, Conner Pavlovich), pp, 4:57; 2. HC, Erick Sanborn (Kasey Kemp, Keeghan Fink), pp, 13:45.
Second Period — 3. HC, Beau Frider (Trevor Lehman, Mikael Andrican), 7:55; 4. HC, Ethan Lund (Blake Frider), 14:30; 5. HC, Drew Kubena (Beau Frider, Conner Willard0, pp, 16:01.
Third Period — 6. HC, Willard (Blake Frider, Lehman), 4:16; 7. HC, Fink (Peyton Tyler, Nathan Johnson), 5:20; 8. P, Pavlovich (Ethan Carlson, Sam Johnson), sh, 8:41.
Goalie Saves — Proctor, Sam Johnson 9-13-16—38; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 4-3-8—15.
Penalties — Proctor 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 4-8.
Northland 64
Chisholm 54
CHISHOLM — Nolan Carlson led the Eagles with 19 points as they went on the road and beat the Bluestreaks Monday on Bob McDonald Court.
Alex Wake finished with 14 points for Northland. Aiden Carlson had nine and Nathan Johnson eight.
Jude Sundquist had 18 points for Chisholm. Noah Sundquist and Bryce Warner each had 10.
NHS 31 33 — 64
CHS 35 19 — 54
Northland: Harris Carlson 8, Nolan Carlson 19, Carson Johnson 4, Aiden Carlson 9, Alec Wake 14, Liam Wake 2, Nathan Johnson 8.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 10, Jude Sundquist 18, Bryce Warner 10, July Abernathy 2, Shane Zancouske 2, Sean Fleming 6, Nathan Showalter 6.
Total Fouls: Northland 14; Chisholm 17; Fouled Out: Fleming; Free Throws: Northland 9-13; Chisholm 7-12; 3-pointers: Harris Carlson 1, Nolan Carlson 3, Aiden Carlson, Alec Wake 3, Warner.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 84
North Woods 29
CHERRY — Jillian Sajdak poured in 20 points as the Tigers beat the Grizzlies at home Monday.
Faith Zganjar and Elle Ridge both had 11 points for Cherry.
Madi Dantes scored 12 points for North Woods.
NW 17 12 — 29
CHS 48 36 — 84
North Woods: Helen Koch 3, Madi Dantes 12, Hannah Kinsey 7, Kiana LaRoque 1, Madison Spears 6.
Cherry: Kenna Ridge 2, Jessa Schroetter 7, Lauren Staples 18, Courtney Sajdak 9, Kaylyn Cappo 2, Kacie Zganjar 4, Faith Zganjar 11, Elle Ridge 11, Jillian Sajdak 20.
Total Fouls: North Woods 9; Cherry 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: North Woods 4-8; Cherry 10-15; 3-pointers: Koch, Dantes 2, Staples 2, Faith Zganjar, Jillian Sajdak.
Chisholm 56
Floodwood 23
FLOODWOOD — Hannah Kne had 13 points as the Bluestreaks beat the Polar Bears on the road Friday.
Sofie Anderson and Katie Pearson both chipped in with 11 points.
Alice Irvine and Preslie Kjoberg each had seven points for Floodwood.
CHS 35 21 — 56
FHS 14 9 — 23
Chisholm: Jordan Temple 7, Sofie Anderson 11, Katie Pearson 11, Tresa Baumgard 5, Lola Huhta 4, Hannah Kne 13, Amya Fontaine 2, Amanda Bjortmont 3.
Floodwood: Alice Irvine 7, Hailey Bergin 2, Preslie Kjoberg 7, Kylie Hart 3, Kalli Field 2, Lexi Goutermont 2.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 13; Floodwood 8; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Chisholm 6-6; Floodwood 7-16; 3-pointers: Temple, Kne, Bjortmont, Pearson, Anderson 2.
Girls Hockey
Proctor/Hermantown 6
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
PROCTOR — The Mirage jumped on the Bluejackets right away and won going away Monday.
“They basically out-worked us from the opening faceoff until the end of the game,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “We need to get back to work, regroup and get back on track if we want to have success in the playoffs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.