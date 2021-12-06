HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team has put together a two-game winning streak, beating both International Falls and Rock Ridge.
The Bluejackets will try to make it three in a row today when they host Duluth Denfeld, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The wins were nice, but there’s things Hibbing/Chisholm have to clean up before the Hunters come to town.
“I like our effort right now, but we’re battling pucks a little bit,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “Our effort has been good. We’ll continue to work on that throughout the year.
“It’s still early, but I like the group that we have.”
What needs to be cleaned up?
“We have to take care of the puck better,” Rewertz said. “We have to make the hard plays. We have to get pucks behind their D. It’s cleaning things up a little bit.”
Duluth Denfeld was the runner up to Hermantown last year, so the Hunters are coming in with some solid credentials.
“They’ve got a good squad again,” Rewertz said. “This is another year where they’re hoping to make a run, just like all of us. They have four solid forwards, good D and they’re well coached.
“They’re a favorite to be a top-two seed this year.”
The Hunters have the McClure brothers, Cooper and Connor, who are both seniors.
They will put pressure on the Bluejackets’ defense, so it’s vitally important to keep them on the outside part of the ice.
“We have to give our goalie lanes to see the puck,” Rewertz said. “We have to take away time-and-space in the defensive zone. The best defense is a good offense. We have to put pressure on them, and have a good forecheck today.”
Hibbing/Chisholm has put up 12 goals in its last two games, so goal scoring hasn’t been a problem.
“Coming into the year, we had 22 goals back in our lineup,” Rewertz said. “That’s not a big number, but we knew we were going to have to find some scoring from players. We’ve had some guys step up.
“Kasey Kemp, Beau Frider, Keeghan Fink, they’ve all contributed offensively for us this year.”
