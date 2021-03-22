HIBBING — Every time the Hibbing High School boys basketball team takes the floor, they expect their opponents’ best performance.
That will be the case today when the Bluejackets host Cloquet in a 6 p.m. Section 7AAA semifinal contest on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Joel McDonald never takes anything for granted. Even though the Bluejackets beat the Lumberjacks 93-41 on Feb. 4, McDonald knows Cloquet has some talented players his team has to deal with.
“We expect them to come at us at this point, with everything being up in the air,” McDonald said. “They’ve got a number of quality players that can contribute.”
Three of them are Adam Schneider, Alec Turnbull and Connor Barney.
“Those guys can do damage,” McDonald said. “We can’t overlook that. We need to do the things on the defensive end to limit their production. They’re all good. We can’t get hung up with the scoreboard the last time we played.
“That’s a reminder of what can happen if we do the things we need to do well, but it doesn’t come automatically in this case.”
McDonald expects Cloquet coach Steve Battaglia to change the tempo of the game, but the Bluejackets have so many weapons that they might not be able to counteract whatever the Lumberjack coach decides to do.
“They may do some things differently on the defensive end, but if we do the things we need to do on the defensive end, we can get the game to a pace that benefits us,” McDonald said. “I don’t know exactly what he’ll do because they need the size, length and athletic ability to do that.
“For the most part, when you look at the games where we had our way, it was a situation where teams couldn’t match up all of the way around with us.”
That’s because Hibbing has the outside threats of Ayden McDonald, Tre Holmes and Mayson Brown.
On the side, Parker Maki and Eli Erickson can become instrumental in the game. That’s not even counting what Hayden Verhel, Amari Manning and Jack Grzybowski can contribute coming off the bench.
“When you look at the eight guys we play, we don’t technically have a weak spot, on paper,” McDonald said. “Offensively, we’ve got a number of guys that can produce. We can’t be the guys that have an issue with the box score.
“For the most part, that shifts to somebody else in every game. We’ve done a good job with that. If they try to nullify the perimeter, that should open things up on the inside. That’s the predicament teams find themselves in. If you get a team out of their comfort zone, mentally, it can be an issue.”
Of course, it all comes down to the Bluejackets showing up and playing their game.
Last year was a prime example of that when Hibbing was eliminated from the playoffs by Hermantown.
“These guys remember how it ended last year,” McDonald said. “It’s not going to take much to promote them to try and maintain their focus. We all basically remember that like it was yesterday.
“It’s a large motivational factor for us.”
That game was at Duluth East High School. This one is at home, so that should be beneficial for Hibbing.
“Without a doubt,” McDonald said. “We’re happy to get a chance to do it in our gym. The fan thing isn’t an issue because of the small crowd sizes, but we’re comfortable in this place. We sacrifice and compete against each other every day here.
“We’ll feel good being here even though traditionally it has never been like that.”
