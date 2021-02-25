HIBBING — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team dug themselves a 13-point hole after the first half of their game against the Duluth East Greyhounds Thursday on Kevin McHale Court.
The Bluejackets came out in the second half with a fire in their belly, and that led to a 45-point second half and a 68-65 win.
The opening minutes saw baskets traded back-and-forth as the teams began to get a feel for their opponent.
Hibbing was the first team to break the 10-point barrier a little over six minutes into the game when Ayden McDonald made an inbound pass to a wide-open Parker Maki, who made the easy bucket to put the Bluejackets up 10-9.
Duluth East answered with a basket of its own, then Maki threw down an emphatic dunk to put Hibbing back on top.
Hibbing head coach Joel McDonald liked what he saw from his team’s opening minutes of the game.
“I thought we matched their intensity,” McDonald said. “We matched what they were doing on both ends of the floor, and it was a slugfest at the start.”
From there, the Greyhounds started to separate themselves from the Bluejackets.
Giovanni Saldivar played a big part of his team’s early success.
After hitting a three to put Duluth East up 25-18, Saldivar had accounted for 12 of his team’s points.
The Greyhounds had a 30-22 lead with about five minutes to go in the half.
That’s when the Bluejackets began a tough dry spell.
“We lost momentum,” McDonald said. “We also lost our focus on both ends of the floor.”
A few turnovers and too many shots that would not fall allowed Duluth East to extend its lead to 14 points.
Sometimes, a team can go collectively cold.
“We had a lot of opportunities to try and get a bucket,” McDonald said. “We had chances in the paint, and good looks from the perimeter and didn’t hit those.”
Hibbing finally managed to put something on the scoreboard with only six seconds left when McDonald hit a free-throw.
The half ended with Hibbing needing to climb out of a hole, trailing 36-23.
Hibbing did not waste any time showing up for the second half.
After foul trouble forced him to limited action in the first half, Mayson Brown drilled a three on the first possession of the second half.
“We came out of halftime confident,” McDonald said. “That’s exactly the response we need to see from these guys. As a team, they’ve been through just about every situation and to see them come back like they did, it’s amazing for them.”
Mattie Thompson got two points back on Duluth East’s next possession, but the Bluejackets started to get the momentum rolling.
Hibbing went on a 9-2 run to start the second half thanks to strong defense forcing Duluth East into turnovers and offensive fouls.
McDonald credited his team’s defense for their strong start to the half.
“Our defense came to life,” McDonald said. “We took half of our deficit away in the first 2:10.”
The Greyhounds took a timeout after seeing their lead whittled down to a two-possession game. “That’s who we are,” McDonald said. “Our defense feeds our offense. That’s what allows us to take advantage of all the skills these guys have.”
The timeout helped Duluth East stop the run and the teams began trading baskets, including dunks on two-straight possessions — first by Thompson, then followed up by Maki’s second jam of the game.
A big part of the Bluejacket’s comeback came at the free-throw line.
Hibbing got sent to the line on three-straight possessions, converting on five of the six shots, cutting the deficit to six, 48-42.
Hibbing’s aggressive play forced the Greyhounds to adjust their defense.
Hibbing kept scraping out baskets until an Eli Erickson basket finally got Hibbing to back within one score, 50-47.
“The game turned back into a slugfest,” McDonald said.
Hibbing tied the game at 54 when Tre Holmes caught a pass in front of the Bluejacket bench. Holmes faked the shot, sending a defender past him. He took a step to his right and sunk a three.
“When Tre hit the three to tie it, we knew it was a brand-new game,” McDonald said.
The Bluejackets saw their first lead since the game was 12-11 when Maki hit a three, putting his team up 61-58.
With about 1:30 remaining in the game, the Bluejackets were clinging to a 65-63 lead.
Needing to run as much time off the clock as possible, the Bluejackets found themselves in an unfamiliar situation.
“That was the first time we had been in the situation needing to work the clock,” McDonald said.
Disaster almost struck when an errant pass from the Bluejackets headed dangerously close to a backcourt violation.
Maki hustled after the ball and tossed it back to Erickson, allowing Hibbing to call a timeout and regroup.
“That was key,” McDonald said. “Parker made a good play saving the ball from going over the line, and Eli made an intelligent play by getting his feet back on the right side.”
All Hibbing needed to do after that was make its free throws after the Greyhounds fouled them.
McDonald did that, putting his team up four points with only seconds remaining.
Duluth East turned the ball over on its next possession and that sealed the game as Hibbing came away with the win.
Parker Maki led Hibbing with 21 points. McDonald dropped in 18 points, and Holmes added 10 points.
Duluth East was led by Noah Paulson with 16, followed by Thompson with 14 and Saldivar with 12.
The Bluejackets’ next game will be on Saturday as they travel to Minnehaha Academy. Game time is 3 p.m.
DEHS 36 29 — 65
HHS 23 45 — 68
Duluth East: Noah Paulson 16, Mattie Thompson 14, Giovanni Saldivar 12, Zaa Buffalo 9, Micheal Kastelic 8, Joe Vos 6.
Hibbing: Parker Maki 21, Ayden McDonald 18, Tre Holmes 10, Mayson Brown 7, Eli Erickson 6, Jack Grzybowski 4, Hayden Verhel 2.
Total Fouls: Duluth East 18; Hibbing 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth East 6-12; Hibbing 18-22; 3-pointers: Saldivar 4, Holmes 2, Maki 2, Brown, McDonald, Buffalo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.