HIBBING — When the Hibbing High School boys basketball team took on Duluth East in January, the Bluejackets lost their composure in the second half as the Greyhounds pounded out a 12-point win.
When the two teams meet today, beginning at 7:15 p.m. on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium. Hibbing coach Joel McDonald wants to see how much his team has grown and matured.
Instead of firing up 3-pointers at inopportune times, McDonald wants his team to settle down and play under control, especially if the Greyhounds manage to gain the upper hand at any point of the game.
“This is one of those games where we have to see what kind of adjustments and maturity we’ve made since one month ago,” McDonald said. “It’s a big game from the standpoint of QRF on our schedule.
“We’ve been playing well recently, and we’re looking forward to the challenge. This is the second biggest and athletic team on our schedule.”
The Bluejackets were in that first meeting, but some quick shots and some relaxed play on the defensive end did Hibbing in, along with the play of Matty Thompson and Noah Paulson.
“We lost our composure, for the most part, on both ends of the floor,” McDonald said. “Both Matty and Noah had nice games against us. The intent was to not let that be the case.
“That, combined with some higher turnover numbers and impatience, we hope to see that change this time around. Duluth East is too good to allow you to get away with those kinds of things.”
Paulson presents his own kind of problems for Hibbing.
“We don’t have a legitimate five-man as he fits the mold,” McDonald said. “He screens well, he screens to create angles for a pass into the post, and he can finish with either hand. He also passes well for a big guy.
“We’ll have our hands full, but we’ve been playing better so this will be a good test to see how we keep our composure against a solid team. We’ll be taking inventory on some of the improvements we hope to see from the last time we played them.”
The key will be having patience on the offensive end, especially if that 3-point shot isn’t falling at a higher-percentage rate.
“We have to do things to get touches in the paint, points in the paint and fastbreak points,” McDonald said. “We also have to get to the free throw line. You start rolling the dice when you’re not knocking down shots from the perimeter.
“The odds aren’t necessarily in your favor. We’re shooting a decent percentage as a team, but we have to look at how we handle the paint, both offensively and defensively.”
Getting to the free throw line will be a factor in the game.
“That will show our aggression,” McDonald said. “We have to attack the rim, and keep the ball moving. East is too quick and long to stand and take on one against many. We have to rely on each other to get one another open.”
