CHISAGO LAKES — The Hibbing High School boys basketball team got their first back-to-back of the season, and the Bluejackets passed with flying colors.
Ayden McDonald poured in 41 points in leading the Bluejackets to an 87-64 victory over Chisago Lakes Saturday on the Wildcats’ home floor.
After a convincing 40-point win over Duluth Denfeld Friday, Hibbing bounced back with a better performance against Chisago Lakes.
It wasn’t so strong early on, however.
“We came out and kind of struggled early,” Hibbing coach Joel McDonald said. “We had a tough time defensively, but I have to give Chisago Lakes credit for taking it at us. It was a battle for a good part of the first half.
“It was only a one- or two-point game, then we finally got some breathing room during the second part of the first half.”
Once again, the key was the Bluejackets’ pressure.
“They struggled with our press, and that’s when the tempo changed,” McDonald said. “Our defense fed our offense. We got a lot of good looks, and we got to the free throw line a good amount of time.
“When you do that, that’s when the threes start falling. That’s what happened here, too.”
Hibbing took a 43-27 lead into halftime, and the Bluejackets didn’t let up when the second half started.
“We extended that into the second half,” McDonald said. “It was a good road trip, with back-to-back games. We came out of here learning something. More importantly, we got another game in.
“We’ll push forward to next week.”
McDonald netted five 3-pointers for the game. Mayson Brown had 18 points with four threes and Tre Homes had 18 with five threes.
Andrew Koehler scored 23 points for Chisago Lakes. Reed Marquardt had 12 and Everett Appleby finished with 10.
HHS 43 44 — 87
CL 27 37 — 64
Hibbing: Hayden Verhel 6, Mayson Brown 18, Tre Holmes 18, Parker Maki 2, Amari Manning 2, Ayden McDonald 41.
Chisago Lakes: Nathan Zingerman 3, Everett Appleby 10, Reed Marquardt 12, Nick Wasko 8, Owen Larson 1, Noah Lasiuta 3, Patrick Rowe 4, Andrew Koehler 23.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 17; Chisago Lakes 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 13-20; Chisago Lakes 9-13; 3-pointers: Brown 4, Holmes 5, McDonald 5, Zingerman, Marquardt 2, Wasko 2, Lasiuta, Koehler.
Wrestling
Hibbing 51
Milaca-Faith Christian 27
HIBBING — The Bluejackets rebounded after a loss to Cambridge-Isant to get seven falls en route to the victory over the Wolves Saturday at the high school gymnasium.
After forfeiting at 106, Christian Jelle got the ball rolling with a fall over Austin Linder at 5:19 to start the cavalcade of pins.
“The kids decided that we were going to go for it, starting with our seventh-grader, Jelle,” Hibbing coach Ray Pierce said. “We moved him up. We knew what kind of match up we had there. It was a measured risk, but it turned out to be great.
“Once that fall came, it seemed to steamroll everybody into doing what we wanted.”
After that, Ethan Roy won by fall over Nicholas Reese at 4:50, and Gabe Martin pinned Chase Van Donsel at 5:45.
After giving up two forfeits, Owen Hendrickson won an 11-6 decision over Caleb Sahlstrom, then the Bluejackets got three-straight falls.
David Platt pinned Clay Anderson at 2:00, Bryson Larrabee won by fall over Jack Nord at 2:13 and Thomas Hagen pinned Jack Hanson at 3:40.
Mauricio Fridlund won his first match in two year, pinning Jack Schendel at 42 seconds.
“The kids just finished things off this time,” Pierce said. “We shook the rust off in that first match. The kids battled. We went hard in that first one and tried some things. They knew where they were against Milaca.
“We matched up a little better with them, but the kids went after it. They knew what they had to do. I asked them to take it up one notch, they took it up five or six.”
A lot of that had to do with match ups.
“We match up well with them, but the kids went out after it a lot better,” Pierce said. “It came down to the heavyweight match between Milaca and Cambridge (a 37-35 win by the Bluejackets), and it didn’t with us at all.”
The Wolves got wins from Zander Gouldin by forfeit; Jack Schoenborn by forfeit; Seth Noack by forfeit; Colbee Zens by decision; Bodee Zens by forfeit; and Brody Ash by fall.
Hibbing 51, Milaca-Faith Christian 27
106 — Zander Gouldin, MFC, won by forfeit; 113 — Christian Jelle, H, pinned Austin Linder, 5:19; 120 — Ethan Roy, H, pinned Nicholas Reese, 4:50; 126 — Gabe Margin, H, pinned Chase Van Donsel, 5:45; 132 — Jack Schoenborn, MFC, won by forfeit; 138 — Seth Noack, MFC, won by forfeit; 145 — Owen Hendrickson, H, def. Caleb Sahlstrom, 11-6; 152 — David Platt, H, pinned Clay Anderson, 2:00; 160 — Bryson Larrabee, pinned Jack Nord, 2:13; 170 — Thomas Hagen, H, pinned Jack Hanson, 3:40; 182 — Colbee Zens, MFC, def. Jack Bautch, 3-2; 195 — Mauricio Fridlund, H, pinned Jack Schendel, :42; 220 — Bodee Zens, MFC, won by forfeit; 285 — Brody Ash, MFC, pinned Ian Larrabee, :57.
