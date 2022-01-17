GRAND RAPIDS — The Mesabi Range men’s and women’s basketball teams traveled to Grand Rapids on Saturday for a date with the Itasca Vikings.
In the end, both teams fell to their MCAC North foes with the Norsemen falling 87-76 and the Lady Norse losing by a score of 51-38.
In the men’s game, Mesabi Range trailed by 16 at halftime, and while they outscored Itasca in the second half, it wasn’t enough to mount a comeback for the win.
Mark Campbell paced the Norse with 17 points in the loss. Glentrel Carter added 13 and Ziaire Davis finished with 11 to go with 10 rebounds for a double-double.
The Vikings were led by a monstrous game from Jack Tong, who dropped in 44 points and made 12 three-pointers to lead Itasca. Jerome Washington finished with 13. The Vikings tallied 16 threes as a team.
Mesabi Range will next play host to Central Lakes Wednesday night.
MRC 24 52 — 76
ICC 40 47 — 87
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 8, Glentrel Carter 13, Mark Campbell II 17, Nataj Sanders 8, Ziaire Davis 11, Arius Spearman 6, TQ Wair 7, Artenquis King 6; Three pointers: Radford 2, Sanders 1, Davis 1; Free throws: 12-19; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Campbell, Sanders.
Itasca: Nick Grant, Jack Tong 44, Jerome Washington 13, Cody Lee 8, Tyler Pederson 2, Treyvion Williams 3, Diedrich Kemp 3, Maleec Sellner 2, Jimsley Sineus 3; Three pointers: Grant 1, Tong 12, Washington 1, Lee 1, Kemp 1; Free throws: 13-19; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Itasca 51,
Mesabi Range 38
At Grand Rapids, the Lady Norse fell in their MCAC opener on Saturday, 51-38, to the Itasca Vikings.
Bonnie Taylor led Mesabi Range with a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double. Sakhia Howard-Reynolds chipped in with eight points and pulled down 14 rebounds.
The Vikings were led by Mya Roberts’ 28 points. Haley Murray added 10 points and brought down nine rebounds.
The Lady Norse will play host to Hibbing on Wednesday in a make-up game.
MRC 4 8 12 14 — 38
ICC 11 16 14 10 — 51
Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 14, Sophia Christofferson 5, Christianna Monger, 8, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 8, Amelia Fritz 3; Three pointers: Taylor 1, Fritz 1; Free throws: 8-16; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Howard-Reynolds.
Itasca: Maddi Taylor 2, Hailey Giacomini 2, Haley Murray 10, Mya Roberts 28, Caroline Cheney 2, Lily Gidley 2, Tiora Ferguson 5; Three pointers: Roberts 3; Free throws: 6-11; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
