It takes a village

AURORA — Following the retirement of longtime Mesabi East Area Nordic ski coach Cheri Johnson, the Giants were in need of a new face to lead their program beginning this season.
And while Araina Boyd dons the title of “head coach” for Mesabi East Area, Boyd will be the first person to tell you that it’ll be a large, collaborative effort from multiple coaches that help get the Giant skiers back on the trail.
A lifelong skier herself, Boyd thought she didn’t have the experience needed to lead a team, but after encouragement from those around the team and help with connections from Mesabi East activities director Jim James, Boyd took on the job.
“I thought there had to be people that might have more experience with the team and coaching,” Boyd said. “But some of the parents asked if I had any interest in it and our AD helped put me in contact with some local talent, past skiers from the program and other past coaches and I decided I could be the connecting piece for all of these people to come together and make a great team.”
With a background in skiing over many years as well as project management in her day job, Boyd felt like bringing all of the pieces together to keep the team running made sense.
“Skiing is important to my life. It’s a cool sport, it’s important to a lot of people’s heritage up here and it’s a lifelong activity that people can get into. With me coming from an engineering and project management background, I can be a part of this great collaborative effort we have going for the kids.”
Coming into this year’s team, Boyd says there are a wide variety of skiers returning and the goal is to get every skier from grades 7-12 on track coming off of a strange season the year before.
“Because this is our first year with this new approach with coaching, we want to work with the varsity all the way down to the junior high level. We have some veteran skiers but also some that are new to the sport. We’ll need a lot of coaches and a lot of volunteers just to keep up with everything.”
On the boys’ side, seniors Aaron Nelson and Noah Aagenes return to the team as well as a large contingent of juniors and some sophomores. Other veterans on the team include Carter Skelton, Connor Matschiner, Patrick Dougles and Carl Levelwind. Sophomore Hudson Petrini is also joining the varsity team this year. A young team, the Giants will contend with the loss of graduate Nick Kangas.
For the girls, the biggest loss will be the graduation of all-state skier Lydia Skelton, but plenty of experienced skiers come back. Freshman Aubree Skelton will lead the team after missing out on state last year by one place. Seniors Hailey and Hannah Ronning as well as Lindsey Baribeau and Klara DeVries return. Sophomores Kate and Liz Nelson, Mia Stark and Wrenna Galloway will also be back on the trails for the Giants.
Co-coaches for the Giants this year include Steve Ekman, Don Galloway and Mariah Peterson. Along with a variety of volunteer coaches, Mesabi East Area will also be joined by mentor Jack Jeffries
“Jack can offer that one-on-one with specific skiers that are trying to fine tune their craft. He’s a long time member of the ski team and we’re lucky to have him.”
With a mix of old and new coaches as well as old and new skiers, Boyd says the first few weeks of dry land practice have been one big learning experience.
“Everyone is learning from each other right now and having that good mix of veterans and new skiers with all of our coaches has worked great so far. The coaching style might be different than what they’re used to in the past but the kids have offered some great insights as well.
“You can tell these kids are self motivated and self directed and it makes it very fun to watch them dig into that at dry land. The veterans want to offer mentorship and guidance to the newer, less experienced skiers and it’s really rewarding to see.”
Now that snow is on the ground, the Giants can begin to see where they stack up among themselves as they set their goals for the season.
“We have a pretty positive outlook on what our goals are going to be. You can’t look at it from a cross country running or track perspective with PRs because conditions are always so different, but personal goals that involve fine tuning a technique or picking a skier you want to keep up with are things we’re looking at. Technique goals, endurance goals and goals surrounding being committed to practice and having a good attitude are important to us.”
Ultimately, Boyd says the village that is the Mesabi East Area Nordic ski team is looking forward to a new direction for the team, while still maintaining what’s made it great in the past.
“It’s credit to the volunteers and Jack Jeffries and all the kids from so many schools. It’s really a collaborative effort and I don’t think we could do it without every piece we have. The coaches want to make sure the team is an inclusive experience for every kid. The challenge with that is we have a wide variety of skill levels, but each one is important to us and we’re excited to see the growth at each level.”
