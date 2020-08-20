EVELETH — Many fall sports athletes are in limbo about possibly not having a section or state meet due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the Eveleth-Gilbert swimmers are hopeful it can still happen and head coach Perry Brown is trying to come up with a plan for the special meets to possibly take place.
With that in mind, senior swimmer and co-captain Amara Carey has been giving it her all since practice started on Monday.
“I’m honestly swimming and practicing like it will happen,’’ said Carey, who competed at State in the 200 freestyle relay the last three years and the 400 freestyle relay in 2018. “You have to. Otherwise, it could all be over tomorrow. I want to go into it knowing I put my all into it no matter what.’’
“I think I’d be a little sad if we didn’t have state or sections,’’ senior co-captain Elli Janila told the Mesabi Tribune. “That’s something you work towards every year,’’ especially as a senior. Jankila said it would still be OK. She would just have to set different goals.
The 18-year-old has been to State three years in a row, swimming in the 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay each year, while adding the 400 freestyle relay two years ago.
Brown and others have had several thoughts about how a section and/or state meet might be held.
“A section meet with just the seniors and a state meet with just the seniors’’ is one possible idea, the coach stated. “That would show kids you work hard since fourth grade and we’re going to make an exception and we’re going to have a meet. It’s going to be different.’’
No matter what, it will require a comprehensive plan taking into account social distancing and all the other health factors. Once the plan is complete, the Minnesota State High School League will determine if it’s feasible, he added.
“I’d say that’s probably the biggest challenge for the year, trying to figure out how to get that championship meet at the end.’’ Kids swim down the middle of an 8-foot lane at swim meet, he said. “We could be vigilant and keep them separated. I think there’s a way. I think we can work things out. I’m hopeful.’’
The 22 E-G swimmers in grades 7-12 have been getting used to social distancing since Monday’s first practice. The girls utilize both pools at E-G and are separated into four pods — two with younger girls and two with older girls.
When it was time to switch groups to the later practice, the young swimmers sat six-feet apart on the benches lining the sides of the main pool, while also wearing their masks. The older girls were then allowed to file out.
“It seems to be working,’’ Brown said of having two separate practices.
Regarding social distancing, the 17-year-old Carey said, “It’s certainly not what we’re used to.’’ However, coach Brown has done a great job of keeping the girls spaced out, she added. “He wants us to swim as long as possible.’’
“It’s different with not so many people in a lane,’’ said Jankila. At the same time, “it helps so you can have more time and space.’’
With the MSHSL eliminating invitationals, E-G will have nine, possibly 10, dual meets this fall.
Unfortunately for the Bears, all of the meets will be on the road.
“The deck space on the pool is so cramped, we’re not going to hold meets here this year,’’ said Brown. The limited space often means the referee walking up and down the pool’s side trips over or bumps into the athletes waiting for their event.
“There’s really no way to do it,’’ so we decided a while back to swim at the opponent’s pool and either call it an away meet or sponsor a “home meet’’ at a different facility.
“I think that’s a little sad,’’ Jankila said, because the 20-yard pool provides a setting “different than any other pool.’’
“It is sad,’’ Carey said, but “at least we get to have meets.’’
She also remembers the last home meet E-G had in 2019 was a good one filled with great memories. “I’m OK going out like that.’’
With all of the COVID-19 precautions to account for, Brown is still looking ahead to a possible state meet.
“We are working on trying to come up with a way to do our section meet and our state meet, but right now there is no section meet scheduled and there’s no state meet scheduled.’’
“That’s hard to tell the girls, especially the older girls’’ that have been regulars
at the state meet. “They’re pretty disappointed.’’
The girls still know how hard Brown and the other coaches are working to plan for this season.
“Our coaches are doing everything that they can,’’ Carey said. “They are making the best out of a difficult situation. I can’t thank them enough.’’
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.