VIRGINIA—A staple for more than 20 years, The Iron Range Engineering Senior All-Star Game returns to William Wirtanen Gymnasium on Sunday, with area girls’ basketball players getting one more chance to take to the courts before closing out their high school playing days.
Nineteen senior players from across the Northland accepted the call this year. Event organizer and Minnesota North-Mesabi Range head women’s coach Brad Matuszak says the event is a great way to acknowledge the seniors now that their final high school season has wrapped up.
“It’s a lot of local girls coming here to Virginia,” Matuszak said. “The player traveling the furthest is from East Central but for the majority of the girls, it’s local. It’s seniors only so it gives them one more chance to play. It’s a fun game in a relaxed atmosphere.
“It also serves a purpose for the college. We have four girls this year committed to playing for us next season. It’s our chance to acknowledge them and maybe swing some other girls who haven’t made a decision to come here and play as well. It’s a great recruiting opportunity and a great way to showcase the seniors one last time.”
While some all-star games invite players of all grades, the Iron Range Engineering All-Star Game keeps it to just those getting ready to graduate. Matuszak says the event has made a point to stick with seniors over the years.
“There might be some seniors who maybe didn’t get as much attention during the season. Maybe there were more underclassmen leading the team. Whatever the case may be, this is a chance for them to show off their talents. We’ve got all-conference players and those that came off the bench. Everyone can showcase their talents and play together.”
A lighthearted event, the game also gives former rivals a chance to become teammates as well as teammates a chance to play against each other.
“We always see the rivals that play each other year after year, beating each other up and now they get one game where they can play with each other. It’s always a fun time and you see some high fives you never thought you’d see during the year.
“We split up the rosters purposefully, some schools have more than one girl coming so you put them on different teams. They’ve played with each other for years so it’s nice to get a chance to go up against each other in a game situation and not at practice.”
The game will follow the rules of a women’s college basketball game. The main differences being the use of 10 minute quarters instead of 18 minute halves as well as a 30-second shot clock.
“There’s not too big of an adjustment for the girls. They haven’t played with a shot clock normally but it doesn’t come into play much because they’re always running and gunning and having fun.”
Tip-off for the girls game is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. Matuszak says there is no boys event scheduled for this year but there are plans of bringing it back next year.
Below is a list of players selected to Sunday’s all-star game.
