2023 IRE Girls All-Star Game

VIRGINIA—A staple for more than 20 years, The Iron Range Engineering Senior All-Star Game returns to William Wirtanen Gymnasium on Sunday, with area girls’ basketball players getting one more chance to take to the courts before closing out their high school playing days.

Nineteen senior players from across the Northland accepted the call this year. Event organizer and Minnesota North-Mesabi Range head women’s coach Brad Matuszak says the event is a great way to acknowledge the seniors now that their final high school season has wrapped up.

