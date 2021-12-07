The 2021-22 school year will mark the 75th anniversary of the formation of the Iron Range Conference. The Conference was initially formed in 1947, with Frank Savage of Hibbing elected as its President. Superintendent James Michie of Hibbing and Superintendent Stanley Adkins of Ely were appointed to serve on the executive committee with three officers to draw up the By-Laws and Constitution of the Conference. The original members of the I.R.C. were Chisholm, Ely, Eveleth, Grand Rapids, Greenway, Hibbing, International Falls and Virginia.
Over the course of a number of years new conference members were added, including Aurora-Hoyt Lakes, Gilbert, and Babbitt in 1958 (Boys Hockey), Biwabik in 1959 (Boys Swimming), Deer River in 2013-14 (Boys and Girls Basketball), and recently North Shore in 2018-19 (Boys Hockey).
The Early Days ………
On September 12, 1947 the first Iron Range Conference football game was held at Ely, as Hibbing defeated Ely 6-0. Other results from the opening weekend of play included International Falls defeating Virginia, 7-0, Greenway defeating Eveleth 7-0, and Chisholm upending Grand Rapids 20-0. Chisholm, under the guidance of Coach Hank Hubener continued to go unbeaten with a 7-0 record to win the initial I.R.C. Football Championship.
The 1947-48 school year also included the first Iron Range Conference Boys Basketball season. Chisholm, and Head Coach Harvey Roels, went through the conference season undefeated, and claimed the first I.R.C. Boys Basketball Championship with a 7-0 conference record.
In 1956 Boys Track was added as an I.R.C. activity, and Hibbing, lead by Head Coach Orv Bies, won the initial conference track meet. Over the course of the next several years, many activities were added into the Iron Range Conference, including Boys Hockey (1958), Boys Swimming (1960), Skiing (1966), Boys Tennis (1968), Boys Golf (1969), Wrestling (1970), Baseball (1973), Curling (1974), Girls Tennis (1975), Girls Track (1977), Girls Basketball (1978), Volleyball (1981), Cross Country (1989), and Girls Swimming (2010).
Team Championships ………
Since 1947-48, 563 I.R.C. team championships have been awarded across 17 sponsored activities. Hibbing has won the most team titles (170), followed by Grand Rapids (150),
International Falls (67), Virginia (53), Measbi East (23), Greenway and Chisholm (30), Eveleth/Eveleth-Gilbert (14), Aurora-Hoyt Lakes (13), Ely (11), and Biwabik and Deer River (1).
Rivalries throughout the Iron Range Conference have always produced fierce and spirited contests. Boys Basketball has proven to be one of the most competitive activities, as Hibbing leads with 25 championships, followed closely by Chisholm (21) and Virginia (16). Boys Hockey has been equally competitive, with Grand Rapids and Hibbing tied with 19 conference titles, followed by International Falls (15) and Greenway (10). Cross Country and Track have been dominated by Grand Rapids, with championships in Girls Track (22), Boys Track (26), Girls Cross Country (19), and Boys Cross Country (9). Hibbing leads the way in Volleyball (26), Boys Swimming (21) and Girls Basketball (15). Virginia won the most conference titles in Boys Golf (6), Boys Tennis (5) and Girls Tennis (4) while sponsored by the I.R.C. Other team championship leaders include Hibbing and International Falls in Football (9), Grand Rapids in Wrestling (8) and Girls Swimming (6), Ely in Skiing (6), Eveleth / Eveleth-Gilbert in Baseball (3), and Hibbing and Virginia in Curling (2).
Region and State Competition ………
Formed to be the premiere athletic conference in northern Minnesota, the Iron Range Conference member schools have enjoyed great success at the Region and State levels. In Region competition, Iron Range Conference schools have produced some incredible success stories. Boys Cross Country teams from the I.R.C. participated in 24 of 26 state meets from 1948-1973. Member schools appeared in another 24 straight state meets (1983-2006), including 17 straight state appearances for Aurora-Hoyt Lakes / Mesabi East (1983-1999), during which they won two State Class A championships. Girls Cross Country teams have enjoyed equally impressive success since the MSHSL two-class system came into existence. From 1978-2002, Girls Cross Country teams represented the I.R.C. in 21 of 25 state meets, including a string of 16 straight appearances (1987-2002).
Boys Baseball programs have always represented the Iron Range Conference very well. Since its inception, I.R.C. member schools won Region championships in 17 of 24 years (1948-1971), and later completed another run of 21 Region titles in 23 years (1977-1999). During that period, Grand Rapids won eight consecutive Region championships (1977-1984). Since 1948, Grand Rapids leads conference schools, participating in 18 state tournaments, closely followed by Greenway’s 17 appearances.
Girls Volleyball programs have enjoyed similar success since the MSHSL began Region and State competition. Iron Range Conference schools participated in the first 16 years of MSHSL sponsored State Volleyball tournaments (1974-1989), and later put together another string of 15 consecutive years of state tournament appearances (1995-2009). During that period of time, Hibbing, coached by Gail Nucech, participated in 23 state tournaments with incredible success. The Bluejackets won the State title in 1974, were
the Class AA Runner-up in 1998, and placed third in 1978, 1985, 1987 and 2008. In addition, Greenway, and Head Coach Karen Tomberlin, had three straight state tournament appearances, improving on their Class A Runner-up finish in 1984 by winning the Class A Championship in 1985, while Virginia and Head Coach Jackie Witty were the Class AA Runner-Up in 1983.
However, the most impressive and successful Iron Range Conference activity has been Boys Hockey. From the 1947-48 season through the 2010-11 season, I.R.C. member schools participated in 59 of 64 State Hockey tournaments, including impressive consecutive appearances by Eveleth (1948-1956), International Falls (1962-1966), Greenway (1966-1970), and Grand Rapids (1974-1981). Since the inception of the Conference, International Falls has made 19 state tournament appearances, followed by Grand Rapids (16), Hibbing (13), Eveleth (12) and Greenway (10). Amazingly, the Iron Range Conference was represented by two member schools in the same state tournament on 11 separate occasions.
The first State Championships under the I.R.C. affiliation came during the 1947-48 school year, as Eveleth, and Coach Cliff Thompson won the State Boys Hockey title, defeating Warroad 8-2 in the finals. Hibbing, under the leadership of legendary Coach Paul “Pop” Lukens won the State Boys Swimming Championship, and Chisholm, and Coach Billy Loushine, won the State Baseball Championship, beating Springfield 13-8 to complete a perfect 16-0 season. State Championships in Football (Int’l Falls), Hockey (Eveleth, Hibbing and Int’l Falls) and Boys Swimming (Hibbing) were won in the 1950’s, followed by State Championships in the 1960’s by teams from Hibbing (Boys Cross Country, Boys Track, and Curling), Greenway (Boys Tennis and Boys Hockey), International Falls (Boys Hockey), Biwabik (Boys Swimming) and Virginia (Boys Golf).
Prior to, and as the conference was formed, Iron Range Conference schools won an amazing 26 Boys Swimming State championships in 28 years, including a string of eight in nine years by the Hibbing swimmers, and Coach Paul “Pop” Lukens. Iron Range Conference Boys Hockey also dominated the state tournaments in the late 1940’s and early 1950’s, as Eveleth won five State Hockey titles during that span. In the 1960’s, International Falls, coached by Larry Ross, and Greenway, coached by Bob Gernander, continued the I.R.C.’s hockey dominance, as they won six State Championships over a seven year period. In the late 1960’s and 1970’s, Iron Range Conference schools dominated the State Curling events, winning seven state championships over an eight year period, including five by Hibbing, coached by John Coshignano. In the 1970’s, Chisholm and Head Coach Bob McDonald won two State Boys Basketball championships in a three year period, and added one more during the 1990-91 season. The 1980’s and 1990’s saw Greenway, and their Head Coach Bill Hare, win four State Baseball titles in an eight year span.
In total since its inception in 1947, Iron Range Conference teams have won 70 State
Championships in 14 of the 17 I.R.C. activities offered to their student athletes. By school Hibbing leads the way with 15, followed by International Falls with 12, Greenway with 10, Grand Rapids with 9, Eveleth (Eveleth-Gilbert) with 8, Chisholm with 6, Virginia with 5, Biwabik and Mesabi East with 2, and Ely with one.
State Championships by activity are led by Boys Hockey with 22 titles, followed by Boys Curling, Baseball, and Boys Swimming with 7, Boys Golf with 5, Boys Cross Country and Girls Cross Country each with 4, Boys Basketball with 3, Volleyball, Girls Track, Football, and Boys Track each with 2, and Girls Tennis, Girls Basketball and Boys Tennis with one each.
Additional State Championships were won by member schools in non-I.R.C. activities in Boys Nordic Cross Country Skiing (Grand Rapids - 1982, and Ely - 2010), Girls Nordic Cross Country Skiing (Aurora-Hoyt Lakes - 1981, Mesabi East - 1990, Grand Rapids - 2004, 2005 and 2006, and Ely - 2017) and Girls Hockey (Hibbing-Chisholm - 1997).
National Presence ………
Iron Range Conference athletic programs developed many athletes that became nationally recognized. Hibbing’s Kevin McHale (Boston Celtics) and Dick Garmaker (Minneapolis Lakes and New York Knicks) enjoyed careers in the National Basketball Association, with McHale being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. Former Hibbing High School curlers Gary Kleffman, Jerry Scott, Joe Roberts and Bruce Roberts won the 1976 World Curling Championship, and were inducted into the USA Curling Hall of Fame in 1994. Hibbing standout Kate Lange (University of MN-Duluth) was named the 2013 Division II National Volleyball Player of the Year.
The majority of the national recognition for I.R.C. student athletes came in hockey. The United States Hockey Hall of Fame has inducted nine Iron Range Conference coaches and athletes since 1973. The Eveleth hockey program has produced four Hall of Famers - Willard Ikola, John Mariucci, John Matchefts and Doug Palazzari. International Falls also has four inductees in Coach Larry Ross, Tim Sheehy, Mike Curran and Keith “Huffer” Christiansen. In addition, Hibbing’s Gary Gambucci was inducted into the Hall in 2006. Four former I.R.C. hockey players have their name engraved on the Stanley Cup, including Mike Polich (Hibbing) - Montreal Canadians (1977), Mike Peluso (Greenway) - New Jersey Devils (1995), Alex Goligoski (Grand Rapids) - Pittsburgh Penguins (2009), and most recently Matt Niskanen (Virginia-MIB) - Washington Capitals (2018). Three former I.R.C. hockey players coached their Division I college hockey teams to NCAA National Championships. Dean Blais (International Falls) led the University of North Dakota to NCAA Hockey championships in 1997 and 2000, Don Lucia (Grand Rapids) coached the University of Minnesota to NCAA titles in 2002 and 2003, and Scott Sandelin (Hibbing) led the University of Minnesota-Duluth to three National Championships in 2011, 2018 and 2019.
Olympic Competition ………
But most notably, Iron Range Conference players have made significant contributions to Team USA in Olympic hockey competition. With the exception of the 1968 team, the USA Olympic team has included former I.R.C. players on each squad from 1952 through 1984. The 1952 silver medal squad, coached by Eveleth’s Connie Pleban, included Andre Gambucci (Eveleth) and Robert Rompre (International Falls). The 1956 Olympic silver medalists had six of the eighteen players representing the I.R.C., including John Mayasich, Willard Ikola and John Matchefts (Eveleth), Dick Dougherty and Ed Sampson (International Falls), and Jack Petroske (Hibbing). The 1960 gold medal team included John Mayasich (Eveleth), while the 5th place 1964 squad included Dan Dilworth (International Falls) and Thomas Yurkovich (Eveleth). The 1972 silver medal team included Tim Sheehy, Mike Curran and Keith “Huffer” Christiansen, all from International Falls and future US Hockey Hall of Famers. Buzz Schneider (Babbitt) and Steve Sertich (Virginia) were members of the 1976 - 5th place team. The 1980 “Miracle on Ice” gold medal squad included four former I.R.C. players – Bill Baker (Grand Rapids), Mark Pavelich (Eveleth), Buzz Schneider (Babbitt) and John Harrington (Virginia). The Schneider – Pavelich – Harrington line led Team USA in scoring with 34 points during Olympic competition. Bill Baker’s game tying goal with 27 seconds remaining in the first game against Sweden was pivotal in Team USA’s run to the gold medal. In 1984 John Harrington (Virginia), Bob Mason and Gary Sampson (International Falls) represented Team USA, which placed 7th in the tournament. Former Chisholm standout, Dave Tomassoni, had a goal and an assist as he represented Italy in the 1984 Olympic Games.
Coaches and Administrative Recognition ………
Iron Range Conference school districts have been blessed with many outstanding coaches and athletic administrators that led by example not only in our conference, but across the state of Minnesota. Iron Range Conference schools are represented in the Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrators Association Hall of Fame by ten outstanding administrators who led their respective schools and made significant contributions to their high school athletic programs, including Wayne Pender and Will Sarkela (Grand Rapids), Dick Lawrence and Jack Malevich (Eveleth), Steve Kerzie (Gilbert), Bill Hare (Greenway), Roger Licari (Mesabi East), Rudy Marolt (Ely), Art Stock (Virginia) and Mario Retica (Hibbing).
There are fifteen I.R.C. coaches representing eight different member schools in the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame, including Larry Ross (International Falls), George Perpich and Mark DeCenzo (Hibbing), Ron Castellano (Babbitt-Embarrass), Dave Hendrickson and Keith Hendrickson (Virginia), Bob Gernander and Pat Guyer (Greenway), Gus Hendrickson, Jim Nelson, Ted Brill, Lyn Ellingson and Cliff Kauppi (Grand Rapids), Jim Matchefts (Eveleth), and Herb Sellars (Chisholm).
The Conference is also represented by sixteen individuals in the Minnesota State Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame, including Leonard Klun, Bob Gawboy, Rog Cersine, Jim Brobin, Ed Porthan and Jerry Carlson (Ely), Mel Ivonen, Carl Giffei and Ann Govednik Van Steinburg (Chisholm), Paul Lukens, Carl Allison and Elmer Luke (Hibbing), Jean Healy and Harry Boardman (Virginia), Gordy Rodby (Eveleth-Gilbert), and Lloyd Luke (Greenway). In addition, Paul “Pop” Lukens has been inducted into the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Hall of Fame.
Seven coaches represent five I.R.C. programs in the Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, including Jack Malevich and Dick Lawrence (Eveleth), Mario Lucia (Grand Rapids), Lou Barle (Greenway), Frank Larson and Stuart Nordquist (Int’l Falls), and Herm Frickey (Hibbing).
Six former I.R.C. coaches are honored in the Minnesota State Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, including Harvey Roels and Bob McDonald (Chisholm), Mario Retica and Angelo Pergol (Hibbing), and Rich Odell and Richard Olson (Virginia).
Other Minnesota State Coaches Association Hall of Famers representing Iron Range Conference schools include
see irc, b4
Jon Wagner (Eveleth-Gilbert) and Gary Ward (Mesabi East) in Cross Country, Gail Nucech (Hibbing) and Karen Tomberlin (Greenway) in Volleyball, Kerry Bidle (Virginia) and Lyn Ellingson (Grand Rapids) in Golf, Tom Prosen (Eveleth-Gilbert) and Dave Gunderson (Virginia) in Tennis, Bob Streetar (Grand Rapids), Bill Hare (Greenway) and Jim Erzar (Deer River) in Baseball, Wayne Johnson (Hibbing) and Dan Jinks (Grand Rapids) in Wrestling, and Orv Bies (Hibbing) in Track.
Currently ………
Current Iron Range Conference member schools include Chisholm, Deer River, Eveleth-Gilbert (Volleyball, Boys and Girls Basketball and Baseball), Grand Rapids (Boys Swimming only), Greenway, Hibbing, (Boys Swimming only), International Falls, Mesabi East, Virginia (Volleyball, Boys and Girls Basketball and Baseball), Ely (Boys and Girls Cross Country, Boys and Girls Track, Baseball and Girls Swimming), Rock Ridge (Boys and Girls Cross Country, Boys and Girls Swimming, Boys Hockey, and Boys and Girls Track) and North Shore (Boys Hockey and Girls Swimming only). During the 2022-23 school year all activities in the Eveleth and Virginia school districts will be combined as part of the new Rock Ridge School District, while Grand Rapids and Hibbing will be leaving the I.R.C. to complete their transition into the Lake Superior Conference.
The Iron Range Conference currently maintains a website (www.ircathletics.com), containing history for all of the activities that have been played in the Conference since its inception in 1947. The website includes past I.R.C. team champions, in addition to those teams that won State Championships. Final Conference standings are listed, along
with All-Conference teams for all activities. Hall of Fame, Coach of the Year, past Olympians and other national recognition for former I.R.C. coaches and athletes are included on the website, as well as several years worth of individual and team statistics in Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball and Boys Hockey.
