VIRGINIA — At first, it wasn’t going to happen, but now it’s on.
After a successful night for the girls on Wednesday, the boys will now hit the court in the 2022 Iron Range Engineering Boys Basketball All-Star game, which begins at 6 p.m. tonight at William Wirtanen Gymnasium on the campus of Mesabi Range College.
Norsemen coach Tamara Moore is putting on the showcase of local talent to give them one more opportunity to play some basketball.
The game wasn’t originally scheduled due to the start of spring sports, but Moore received enough interest that she put it back on the schedule.
“This was something that was a tradition before I got the job here, and I wanted to bring it back,” Moore said. “This was something that shut down over COVID, so we’re trying to grow it back and get some awareness out of it.
“After all of the things they had to deal with during COVID, this is something these kids deserve.”
Players from the Iron Range, Duluth and even Wisconsin will be taking part in the game.
“For me as men’s coach here, this is a good recruiting tool,” Moore said. “It’s an opportunity to jump into the community and give back. It’s important to show our youth that they’re appreciated.
“This is giving them their last high school experience before going on to the college of their choice.”
Playing for the White Team will be Zach Rusich, Jeffrey Kayfes, Vincent Carlson, Jasper Timm, Evan Bennett, Will Bittmann, Cameron Oliphant, Sean Morrison, Dylan Peterson, Phillip Sheetz and Seth Dewey.
Scheduled to appear for the Dark Team will be Alex Chacich, Braxton Negen, Will Van Skoy, Jordan Christianson, Dane Dzuck, Gavin Bulthuis, Sam Serna, Jordan Oehrlein, Logan Orvedahl, Alex Watrin and Bryce Chosa.
