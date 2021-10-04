VIRGINIA – The Iron Range Conference added two teams in girls’ swimming this year with the addition of Two Harbors and Northeast Range/Ely.
The addition brings the conference back up to six teams in the sport after the departure of Grand Rapids and Hibbing as well as the combination of Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert into Rock Ridge.
As a sort of welcome gift to the Agates, Two Harbors will host the IRC Championships today with the Wolverines, Nighthawks, Mesabi East, Chisholm and International Falls all in attendance as well to battle for the conference crown.
Rock Ridge head coach Perry Brown says it's an exciting time for his team as his swimmers and divers get set for a meaningful meet with a high number of teams.
“The girls are excited for a meet this big,” Brown said Monday. “The last week of practices have been very strong and positive and I think the Rock Ridge girls want to go down and put down some good times.”
Brown expects the Wolverines to battle it out with the Giants for the top spot and, at first glance, the meet may come down to the wire.
“We’re in a strong position but Mesabi East is very strong too. I think the meet program will show us going head-to-head on a lot of events with them. But we’ve also got some events we’re fairly dominant in and they have some that they’re very strong in as well.”
Each team is allowed to enter three competitors (two relays per relay event) into each event and scoring will go from first all the way down to 18th place (12th in relays), making for plenty of chances to earn points. Brown says with so many scoring opportunities, putting as many swimmers as high as possible is important.
“There will be a lot of scoring and if we can do well in the events we’re really strong in, that can set us up very nicely. We’re pretty strong in our distance events. Our free relays are looking pretty good and I think we have a good group of girls for the individual medley as well.”
The meet will start off with diving, with each team allowed up to three divers. In a usual championship meet, divers would score 11 dives, but only six will be attempted today.
“A six-dive meet is a little bit more friendly. The girls can go out there and show their best stuff. Sometimes it can be hard to put 11 dives together earlier in the season. It should be an exciting event.”
With this year’s meet taking place in Two Harbors, Brown believes it may give the Wolverines a better shot to take down the Giants.
“The meet is often at the Mesabi East pool which makes it very tough having to deal with their home crowd. I think having it in Two Harbors puts us on a level playing field and it will make the meet that much more exciting.”
Brown says his team is very familiar with the Agates pool and that adding them into the conference, along with the Nighthawks, helps make things more competitive.
“Bringing more teams in just brings the whole level of competition up and makes the meet that much more exciting. They’re both nice additions and getting to go to a great facility like Two Harbors for a big meet I think gets everyone excited. Hopefully it will be a great meet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.