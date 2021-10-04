HIBBING — The Hibbing High School girls swimming team is used to swimming in dual meets and invitations, but not in triple-dual meets.
That’s exactly what the Bluejackets will be facing today when they take on Duluth Denfeld and Proctory in that double dual, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool in Duluth.
Instead of invitational scoring, each team will put up four swimmers in each event, then the meet will be totaled between Hibbing vs. the Hunters, Hibbing vs. the Rails and Proctor vs. Denfeld.
“This is one of our multiple trips to that venue,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “We actually perform well in the pool, so it’s a good thing. It’s almost like an invite, but the difference is your kids swim once, then tabulate that score between the three teams.
“You’re swimming one time, but it counts as two meets. They’re Lake Superior Conference opponents for us, so that’s why we’re doing it, to get our Lake Superior Conference Meets done. It’s better than swimming straight up in two different meets.”
It’s two meets for the price of one swim.
“It works out well,” Veneziano said. “It gets us in that pool. It gets us going. It makes the competition better.”
Veneziano said both the Hunters and Rails are a lot like his team, not huge in numbers, but they have a number of quality swimmers.
“Proctor has one of the best distance swimmers in the region,” Veneziano said. “Our distance kids need to go up against her. This gives us that ability, plus other kids from Denfeld, who are good.
“The matchups, individually, come out well for all three teams.”
Hibbing is coming off a big win over Rock Ridge last week, plus with the time off from meets, Veneziano and his staff have worked on some technical issues facing the team.
“We had a good week of practice, and a good meet against Rock Ridge,” Veneziano said. “I’m hoping we can keep that going. The season is wearing on, and we’re getting short on time.
“There’s some stuff we need to accomplish. We’re feeling good about it right now.”
All Veneziano wants to see this time is the same thing he saw last week.
“I want us to go after the competition,” Veneziano said. “We need to focus on getting better performances. We have to keep getting time drops at this point. We’re ready for that. We’ve made some major strides forward on how we’re mentally preparing for competition.
“I want to see the trend of last week, both in the meet and in practice, continue this week.”
