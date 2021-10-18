VIRGINIA – The Rock Ridge boys’ and girls’ cross country teams have found high levels of success in their first year as a program. Going from two teams to one, runners from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert have come together to put a strong product on the race course.
As their season comes to a head next week at the Section 7AA meet, the Wolverines will race one final time from the junior high level all the way to varsity today at the Iron Range Conference Championships at the Hoyt Lakes Golf Course.
With 56 runners total coming out for Rock Ridge this season, Wolverines head coach Chris Ismil says his harriers have handled the ups and downs and look ready to compete going into today’s conference meet.
“I think we’ve had a natural progression for our kids from the beginning of the season until now,” Ismil said Monday afternoon. “The beginning was about getting back into running shape and slowly building up the mileage from a running perspective. Some kids had injuries to work through but now we’re hitting our late season form and I think our kids are where you’d expect them to be.”
That’s not just the varsity teams either, Ismil said, as the junior varsity and junior high teams have had strong seasons of their own.
“We’re feeling pretty positive overall about this first year and we saw a lot of times come down and some new PRs come out last week in International Falls. That’s perfect because for a lot of these kids, the IRC meet is their last meet of the year.
“The junior high team has been making big gains and I think they have high expectations for themselves going into their last meet as a full team.”
Speaking on the varsity teams, the Rock Ridge boys have been led all season long by senior Aaron Nelson with junior Cam Stocke running just behind him. At last week’s Hial Pike Invite, Stocke beat out Nelson for the first time this season, showing just how strong the Wolverine boys can be.
“Race to race, you never know who will win out between those two and they’re a great duo that pushes each other,” Ismil said. “Cam has been nursing an injury all season long and I don’t think he’s 100% yet but he’s definitely getting back to that point. Cam and Aaron went on a 12-mile run this Saturday and they’re ready to keep pushing each other. It’ll be exciting to see them and the rest of the boys compete tomorrow and hopefully win the IRC.”
The Rock Ridge boys will square off with Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin for the top spot. The Titans haven’t beaten the Wolverines this season and Ismil expects his squad to maintain that edge.
“GNK will come out and compete well but I think our boys just have a little bit more than them. The expectation is that our boys will show up for this and do well.”
The boys top five will remain competitive with Jack Kendall, John Kendall, Anthony Hecimovich, Jared Delich and Connor Matschiner competing for the last three spots.
On the girls side, the emergence of eighth graders Lexi and Maija Lamppa has aided the Rock Ridge cause, leading the pack along with sophomore Emma Lamppa, junior Katelyn Torrel, senior Kaari Harsila and eighth grader Brynley Heisel. Ismil says Harsila has been a strong leader for the Wolverines and has hopes for a strong finish to the season.
“A couple years back she was just shy of state so she’s had big goals for herself this season. She’s been working very hard and is very fortunate to have stayed healthy so we expect her to run well at IRCs and sections.”
The Lamppa siblings have all had different stories this season, but it's clear they all look ready to compete today according to their coach.
“We knew last year that all three of them had very strong potential. The twins Lexi and Maija were competing and winning junior high races so moving them up to varsity was the right move this year. Lexi has become our top runner and seeing her train, you can tell she’s working at a champion level.
“Maija had injuries coming into this season, and from a coaching standpoint, it looked bleak. But she’s back and healthy and it’s been wonderful to see what she’s been able to do from the beginning of the season until now.
“And with Emma it took a bit for her to find her groove this year but her time really dropped in the Falls and now she’s looking comfortable and ready to climb up onto her sister’s heels.”
Along with Torrel and Heisel, the Wolverines hope to be in contention for the IRC title.
“Brynley was on JV and had a really strong showing in Grand Rapids so we brought her up to varsity. Katelyn’s been having a very great year for us on the course but has also had a great season of tennis. They’re both just very talented girls and I think we can have high expectations as a team thanks to runners like them.”
Regardless of IRC results, the Wolverines junior high and JV teams will practice one last time with the varsity on Wednesday in what Ismil says should be a day of fun.
“It’ll be about having fun and doing some more team bonding. We have kids who are coming out for track and kids excited about cross country next year already so it’ll be a great last day with them and getting them ready for next season. They’ve worked hard this season so I want it to be a fun day for them.”
Overall, the Wolverines program looks to be trending upward with the coaching staff being very pleased with the turnout from younger runners.
“We’re in a good place with this team. To have all these young people coming out and enjoying this sport and wanting to participate in it is very special and I hope we can keep that going.”
