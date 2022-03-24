All-conference teams for boys and girls basketball as well as boys hockey have been named in the Iron Range Conference, as well as boys’ basketball selections in the All-Arrowhead conference.
—
All-IRC Girls’ Basketball Team
Virginia and Mesabi East led the pack with three selections each for the All-IRC girls team.
From the Blue Devils, seniors Rian Aune and Anna Fink, as well as sophomore Emma Lamppa were named to the All-IRC team.
From the Giants, seniors Kora Forsline and Alexa Fossell earned top billing along with sophomore teammate Maija Hill.
Chisholm had two selections to the All-IRC team in seniors Jordan Temple and Katie Pearson. The Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears had one selection in junior Morgan Marks. Marks was the only junior selected across the entire Iron Range Conference.
Other first team selections include Maddie Lowe and Olivia Thostenson from International Falls, Jadin Saville from Greenway and Jessica Reigel from Deer River.
Honorable mentions to the All-IRC team include Kelsey Squires and Janie Potts (of Virginia), Maggie Lamppa and Stevie Hakala (Mesabi East), Anna Westby (Eveleth-Gilbert) and Hannah Kne and Tresa Baumgard (Chisholm). Other honorable mentions include Klara Finke and Chloe Hansen of Greenway, Gracie Swenson and Lola Valenzuela of International Falls and Constance Bowstring and Hannah Edwards of Deer River.
Virginia earned team championship honors for the 2021-22 season.
—
All-IRC Boys’ Basketball Team
Team champion Deer River led the way in IRC selections this year with three named to the first team and two named honorable mentions this season.
Selected locally, Chisholm’s Jude and Noah Sundquist both earned first-team honors, as well as Eveleth-Gilbert senior Will Bittmann and junior AJ Roen. Virginia senior Gavin Dahl and Mesabi East senior Cody Fallstrom also rounded out the local first team selections.
Ty Morrison, Ethan Williams and Sam Rahier were first team selections for the Warriors, along with Greenway’s Grant Hansen and Mathias MacKnight and International Falls’ Jett Tomczak.
Those named as honorable mentions include Chisholm’s Sean Fleming, Eveleth-Gilbert’s Carter Mavec, Virginia’s Zane Lokken and Jalen Miskowitz and Mesabi East’s Brayden Leffel and Hayden Sampson.
Other honorable mentions include Cale Jackson and Tait Kongsjord from Deer River, Westin Smith from Greenway and Knute Boerger from International Falls.
—
All-IRC Boys’ Hockey Team
All-conference selections for boys’ hockey have been made in the Iron Range Conference with co-champions Greenway and Rock Ridge leading the way with four selections each.
Three Wolverine seniors earned top honors including goalie Ian Kangas, defenseman Nick Troutwine and forward Keegan Ruedebusch. Junior forward Dylan Hedley was also named to the IRC team.
Selections for the Raiders include seniors Nathan Jurgansen (G), Bodie Jorgenson (D), Ezra Carlson (F) and junior Carter Cline (F).
International Falls had three players named to the IRC team in Colin Kostiuk, Ben Glowack and Parker Sivonen. The North Shore Storm had two selections in Nate Bilben and Douglas Choulet.
There were a number of honorable mentions as well including Rock ridg’s Braden Tiedeman and Brennan Peterson and Greenway’s Aden Springer and Aidan Rajala. International Falls’ Matt Wherley and Max Dremmel and North Shore’s Zach Bentler also earned honorable mentions.
—
All-Arrowhead Conference Boys’ Basketball Team
Ten players have been named to the 2022 All-Arrowhead Conference Boys’ Basketball Team.
Electric scorers headline the list including Cherry sophomore Isaac Asuma, MI-B junior Asher Zubich and North Woods senior TJ Chaibotti.
Other selections include Ely’s Joey Bianco, E-G’s Will Bittmann, Mesabi East’s Cody Fallstrom, MI-B’s Nik Jesch, Cherry’s Noah Asuma, International Falls’ Jett Tomczak and North Woods’ Sean Morrison.
Honorable mentions to the All-Arrowhead team include E-G’s Carter Mavec, North Woods’ Jared Chiabotti and Alex Hartway, Cherry’s Sam Serna and Ely’s Harry Simons.
