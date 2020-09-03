BABBITT — The Northeast Range/Ely girls’ swimming team won a pair of events Tuesday, but it wasn’t quite enough as International Falls swam past the Nighthawks, 60-34.
NRE’s Morgan McClelland notched the first victory for the home team after putting down a time of 2:25.03 in the 200 freestyle.
Lily Tedrick followed that up by touching first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:43.94.
Northeast Range/Ely also scored several runner-up finishes.
Kelly Thompson took second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 30.44 and Tedrick also finished in the silver spot in the 100 butterfly by swimming a 1:14.97.
In the 100 freestyle, Anna Larson came home second in 1:10.07. McClelland later swam a 6:57.25 to claim the runner-up spot in the 500 freestyle.
The Nighthawks’ 200 freestyle realy unit of Aili Bee, McClelland, Cedar Olhauser and Thompson went on to grab second with a time of 2:02.16. Esther Anderson later touched second in the 100 backstroke in 1:20.31.
In the 400 freestyle relay, NRE’s unit of Tedrick, Anderson, Thompson and McClelland took second with a mark of 4:26.31.
The Nighthawks swim again Sept. 10 at Mesabi East.
International Falls 60, Northeast Range/Ely 34
200 medley relay: 1, Int. Falls, 2:12.97; 2, Int. Falls, 2:15.75; 3, NRE (Esther Anderson, Cedar Olhauser, Lily Tedrick, Anna Larson), 2:18.81.
200 freestyle: 1, Morgan McClelland, NRE, 2:25.03; 2, Katlyn Hostetter, IF, 2:36.72; 3, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 2:39.47.
200 individual medley: 1, Tedrick, NRE, 2:43.94; 2, Gracie Bowles, IF,2:45.19; 3, Elizabeth Jantzen, IF, 2:59.53.
50 freestyle: 1, Jillian Bilben, IF, 28.50; 2, Kelly Thompson, NRE, 30.44; 3, Jantzen, IF, 32.63.
100 butterfly: 1, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:08.68; 2, Tedrick, NRE, 1:14.97; 3, Maggie Dammann, NRE, 1:40.97.
100 freestyle: 1, Emma Erickson, IF, 1:04.25; 2, Larson, NRE, 1:10.07; 3, Alina Hartzler, IF, 1:12.47.
500 freestyle: 1, Gracie Bowles, IF, 6:35.87; 2, McClelland, NRE, 6:57.25; 3, hostetter, IF, 7:15.38.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Int. Falls, 1:58.09; 2, Northeast Range/Ely (Aili Bee, McClelland, Olhauser, Thompson), 2:02.16; 3, Northeast Range/Ely (Alice Wolter, Emma Fedders, Larson, Sundell), 2:09.12.
100 backstroke: 1, Jantzen, IF, 1:19.53; 2, Anderson, NRE, 1:20.31; 3, Jensen, IF, 1:20.75.
100 breaststroke: 1, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:27.78; 2, Kalstad, IF, 1:28.90; 3, Bee, NRE, 1:31.19.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Int. Falls, 4:20.30; 2, Northeast Range/Ely (Tedrick, Anderson, Thompson, McClelland), 4:26.31; 3, Int. Falls, 4:50.19.
