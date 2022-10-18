COLERAINE — Injuries are a part of football, and the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin High School football team has had their share of maladies.
The Titans have lost three running backs this season, which hasn’t allowed much continuity on offense.
With the playoffs less than one week away, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin coach Mark Gibeau has to piece things together.
He gets that chance today when the Titans travel to Barnum to take on the Bombers, beginning at 7 p.m.
Instead of having juniors or seniors in the backfield, Gibeau has sophomores, and sometimes, freshmen trying to carry the load.
“We were thin as a team to begin with, but with the older guys with key injuries, our team is young and inexperienced players,” Gibeau said. “Sometimes, that’s too much to overcome.
“We have four or five starters out. In our program, that’s a huge number.”
It has taken a while for those younger players to get up to speed.
“It’s been trial-by-fire to get them to play at the junior and senior level when you have sophomores and freshmen when their maturity level is lacking, and the physical part of it, too,” Gibeau said. “We’re doing the best we can.
“They’re getting baptized by fire. We’ll keep plugging away, and hoping to improve for next year. That will be a good thing.”
As for Barnum, Gibeau knows the Bombers will come directly at his team
“They have a couple of athletic guys, and they will look to spread us out,” he said. “They also run a double win. For us, we’ll try to take away the run game. We would like them to throw the ball. That would suit us better.
“Hopefully, we can be more consistent. We had Crosby-Ironton in third-and-longs and fourth-and-longs, but they converted. They turned stalled drives into touchdowns. It can become a long game when you can’t get off the field.”
Tackling will be a key to stopping those drives
“Too many times we’ve been in a position to make tackles, and we haven’t made those tackles,” Gibeau said. “That gives you a a better chance to win. That’s been the bulk of everything.”
Offensively, Gibeau will piece things together with the players he has available.
“Being short on running backs, we still have to be able to run the ball,” Gibeau said. “We ran against them last year, but we’ll probably throw the ball a little bit more. We’ll open it up.
“That’s what we have to do with the experience we have. Derek (Gibeau) has been playing well. We’ve been able to throw the ball with more success. We will lean on that in the playoffs, and give teams different looks.”
