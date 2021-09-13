HIBBING — It’s still early, but the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls soccer team is dealing with injury issues.
It was so bad that Bluejacket coach Jeffrey Neist used his junior varsity team against Duluth East Saturday to give his varsity girls some time off.
With those few extra days of rest, Hibbing/Chisholm should be ready to get back on the pitch and take on Cloquet, beginning 4:30 p.m. at Vic Power Field.
It’s not something Neist wanted to do, but he had to do it out of necessity. It’s more important to get healthy now and be ready for the end of the season.
“I did it because we had some many games that week that the varsity girls needed a rest,” Neist said. “It also gave our younger kids the opportunity to play under the lights, on a nice field, looking at the lake.
“I kind of dropped it on them, so I didn’t know if they would be intimidated. It was a good way to get them motivated. I’m proud of how they did. They stepped it up. I told them it would be tough, and it was. I wanted them to enjoy it and have fun. They enjoyed it.”
Now that Hibbing/Chisholm’s varsity players have had a little time to themselves, it was back to business getting ready for the Lumberjacks.
“We’re working on some positioning things, giving them a little tweak here and there,” Neist said. “Hopefully, we give Cloquet a good game. They’re a good team. We’ll put our best team out there, and I know we’ll do well.
“We’ll see how it rolls.”
Defensively, Neist said he’ll keep his game plan simple.
“I want them to keep their marks,” he said. “In our previous games, we sometimes have not noticed when the other team makes runs behind us. We have to keep our heads on a swivel.
“Other than that, our defense has played well. We’ll tweak some thing, go out there and give them a good game.”
The Bluejackets’ offense has been getting some shots, but according to Neist, they must make them more threatening.
“We kick it a lot at the goalie,” Neist said. “We have to kick it at the corners. We have to make sure our forwards, even if they don’t get the ball, make their runs. You never know when a ball might sneak past the defense.
“We’re getting chances, that’s the most important thing. We’ll clean it up and get some goals. That will be exciting.”
The biggest thing is staying healthy.
“We have a small team, only 13 or 14 kids,” Neist said. “It’s hard to get effective subs in, especially if you need a few at one time. As the season goes on, we’ll get into better shape. We’ll try to do what we can with what we’ve got.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.