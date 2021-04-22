VIRGINIA — The Blue Devils came into Thursday’s game against Duluth East hoping to find some success in the pitching circle, but that didn’t come to fruition as the Greyhounds scored a 11-0 victory in five innings.
Virginia used several pitchers in the contest as walks proved to be a consistent problem. While the Greyhounds built an 11-0 lead after four innings, the Devils also had trouble mounting much offense.
“We knew coming into this year that we had no experience pitching so we were just searching for some pitching and so far it hasn’t come through,’’ head coach Bob Cohn said after the game at Olcott Park. “We’re just going to keep on working hard until we can find some pitching. By that time, we should start making some plays and staying in these games.’’
Offensively, “we did not hit the ball very well today. We’ve been practicing hard,’’ Cohn said. “I have no answer. I just don’t know. We’ve been practicing. We’ve been in the gym. We’ve been hitting off different pitching machines. We’ve had some live pitching. We’ve tried every combination and we just haven’t been able to come through so far.’’
The Blue Devils used pitchers Chance Colbert to start and Grace Phenning and Allison Fink in relief. The trio struggled finding the plate and issued numerous walks, which aided the Duluth East attack.
Virginia’s offense, meanwhile, managed three hits, one each from Phenning, Natalie Bergman and Macy Westby.
The Greyhounds got RBI triples from Anna Hron and Rylee Stevens, an RBI double from Ellie Pessenda, an RBI single from Harper Witmers and a base knock from Vallie Nosan. Senior pitcher Cassie Bergman got the win in the circle after pitching a complete game and striking out three.
Despite the loss, Cohn still believes the Blue Devils will find success this season.
“I’m hoping as the season progresses the confidence will be building in some of these younger kids and I think we’ll start seeing some dividends.’’
Asked about positives coming out of a shutout, he said “some kids hit the ball pretty well. I saw a couple nice hits.’’
The team’s third pitcher of the day also caught Cohn’s eye.
“Allison Fink (an eighth-grader) came in and I thought she did a nice job for the inning or two that she pitched today. We’re still searching and we’ll just have to go day by day and see how things progress.’’
Virginia (2-3) hosts Denfeld on Thursday, April 29, and goes to Mesabi East on April 30.
