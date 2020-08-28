Increase in numbers a relief for Streaks

CHISHOLM — Over the past few seasons, Chisholm boys and girls cross country coach Don LaLonde has had a hard time fielding a full team of runners.
That won’t be the case during the 2020 season as the Bluestreak mentor has more than enough boys runners, and the girls numbers are up, so they should be able to run as a team, too.
It was a welcome relief for LaLonde when he first met with his team last week.
LaLonde has four senior boys, Bay Yukich, Zach Quirk, Kilen Klimek and Jess Covell.
They are joined by junior Carson Howard, sophomores Sean Connor, Charlie Thompson and July Abernathy, along with freshmen Ben Thompson, Hayden Roche and Sean Fleming, eighth-grader Pace Yukich and seventh-graders Andrew Sundquist, Daniel Perpich and Isaac Fleming.
“It’s going to be different,” LaLonde said. “I can run a junior varsity team, a junior high team and a varsity team. I have enough kids, and they’re runners. We have a couple of football players.
“They weren’t doing anything, and they wanted to do something.”
It’s nice to have that experience back.
“They’ve all run,” LaLonde said. “All of my older kids have run five or six years now. They know what it’s all about, what’s expected of them.”
LaLonde tries to keep his runners fresh by doing some different drills during the week.
“I don’t kill them,” LaLonde said. “We’ll run 3 ½ or four miles, then we play tag for an hour. They say, ‘This is easy,’ but they’re dripping sweat. It’s hard.
“We also play Ultimate Frisbee. That’s the same thing. They’re working way more than they think.”
The change of schedule is something the Bluestreaks, and the other teams, will have to get used to.
“We’ll be running against two other teams every time, and sometimes, just one other team,” LaLonde said. “I don’t know how this is going to work out, to be honest. We only have seven meets.
“Usually, we have 10. Our meets, by the luck of the draw, are early in the day. It’ll be different for them from that standpoint. We won’t be stopping for meals. We’ll still be traveling.”
Chisholm will visit Ely, International Falls, Aurora twice, Virginia and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.
“Grand Rapids moving the Lake Superior Conference, threw a wrench in it for us,” LaLonde said. “Hibbing will probably be going next year, and the year after that, I would expect Rock Ridge will be gone.
“We’ll be down to a half dozen smaller schools here.”
The one thing LaLonde likes about this team, other than its running ability, is their performance in the classroom.
“They probably got three C’s all last year,” LaLonde said. “They’re good students. Good students go a long way, along with their great behaviors. If I could have my own kids choose a sport to be in, it would be this or track. They’re good kids.”
LaLonde has six girls, and he’s hoping to pick one more up, but this is the first time in a long time that the Bluestreaks will be able to count in team competition.
Autum Rajkovich is a sophomore, Layla Rajkovich an eighth-grader, Jolene Quirk a sophomore, Hannah Kne a sophomore, Amya Dobis a freshman, Katie Pearson a junior and Amy Schmitz.
“I had a girls team the first couple of years I was here, but I didn’t have a guys team,” LaLonde said. “The girls are looking forward to it. I have a group of girls that want to run. That’s a big change.
“We’ll be running as a team. Before, they could see how they could do individually. Now, they’re a group.”
