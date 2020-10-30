HIBBING — At first glance, Kylee Huusko doesn’t look that intimidating.
Put her on a volleyball court and that impression changes dramatically.
Huusko plays much bigger than her 5-foot-7-inch frame would suggest.
The Hibbing High School junior uses an impressive vertical jump, and a heavy arm swing on the outside for Bluejacket coach Lauren Peterson.
That, in itself, endures Peterson to Huusko.
“It’s her strength. She has such strength,” Peterson said. “She can put the ball down. When you hear it hit the ground, it makes a loud thump. It’s so cool. I like that she has so much heart and drive for this sport.
“She still can have some fun, but she’s becoming more and more of a leader, with Haley (Hawkinson) as her role model. I’ve seen a lot of fire. If she makes a mistake on a kill, she still goes out there and swings, given the chance. She’s doing great.”
To make up for her lack of height, Huusko has spent countless hours working out, although during COVID-19, it was a little harder to get that job done.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in the weightroom, but during quarantine, we couldn’t go to the gyms or anything,” Huusko said. “I was doing at-home workouts in my basement. I tried to keep myself in shape for volleyball season.
“It hasn’t been easy. I have trouble finding motivation to do stuff on some days, working out and getting it done. I know I need to do it to better myself.”
What’s the main focus in those workouts?
“My vertical and getting my legs strong, so I can jump high to keep up with all of the other hitters who are taller than me,” Huusko said. “I try to make sure that my vertical is up there.”
Huusko took up volleyball in the fifth-grade. Her mother, Mandy, and aunt, Lindsay, both played the game, so it was only natural for Huusko to love the sport.
“My mom is always my No. 1 supporter,” Huusko said. “She’s always on the sidelines yelling to me, giving me pointers, like opening my hands, swinging harder or don’t be afraid to swing.
“I listen to her pointers, and I try to play as hard as I can. We butt heads and sometimes I don’t
want to listen to her because she’s my mom, but I know she has my best interests at heart. She wants to help.”
Huusko knows her limitations, but there’s one area she can fix right away.
“I need to pick things up,” Huusko said. “I need to start swinging. Sometimes, I play scared, and I know I can’t because I need to swing. That’s something I need to work on.”
Huusko wants to improve because she has one interest in mind — helping the team.
“We started out strong and motivated, then once we started getting down on ourselves, we have a hard time picking ourselves back up,” Huusko said. “That’s something we can work on and fix it for our next games.
“We need to trust ourselves and trust each other, knowing that we have the ability to swing. We can do it if we put our minds to it and get kills.”
So far, Peterson has been impressed with her young outside hitter.
“I feel she’s come out of her shell,” Peterson said. “With serving, she goes back there and she doesn't give it a thought. It’s like, ‘I’ve got this.’ If it goes into the net, she shakes it off.
“She’s able to do that well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.