CHERRY — The Cherry High School football team has been progressing every week, and Tiger coach Jason Marsh is hoping that continues this week.
Cherry will try to extend its winning streak to five games when it travels to Bigfork take on the Huskies, beginning at 7 p.m. today.
So far, so good on both sides of the ball for the Tigers.
“We talk about every week being important,” Marsh said. “We’ve been good on both sides of the ball, but there’s things we can clean up. We had some broken plays last week, and we still got big yardage.
“That can mask things, but we’ve identified those things. We’ve worked on them to get better each week. This is no different. You can have letdowns, so we have to go out and execute our game.”
The one thing Marsh has liked is his teams’ ability to throw the ball. Cherry had 151 yards of passing last week against North Central.
“We’ve started to pass the ball better this year,” Marsh said. “I’m pleased with that improvement in the air. We’d like to continue to make that an increasing part of our offensive game.”
It makes the Tigers’ offense more balanced, which is what Cherry will need against Bigfork’s defense.
“We want to mix things up,” Marsh said. “We’ve been a good run offense the last few years. We want to be a better passing offense. We want to be multidimensional on offense.
“We want to continue to grow in the passing game.”
None of that would be possible without the Tigers’ offensive line.
“They’ve come together well,” Marsh said. “Having for seniors helps. They have a lot of experience. They’ve been two-, three- and four-year starters. That makes things run a lot more smoothly.”
Defensively, Cherry will be dealing with a double-wing, full-house backfield from the Huskies.
“They run and pass,” Marsh said. “”It’s straightforward. Our guys have their keys. If they make their reads, we should be OK. We’ve played well defensively, especially our defensive line.
“For us, things start up front. Those guys need to have another big game.”
The Tigers, who play Mountain Iron-Buhl next week, won’t let this game slip through their fingers.
“They’re 3-1, so they’re going to be good,” Marsh said. “We never take anybody lightly. We have to show up every week.”
