DULUTH — Duluth Denfeld’s senior running back Keyshaun Beckham had a banner day Friday as he recorded 269 yards on the ground and six touchdowns as the Hunters picked up their first victory of the season with a 50-20 win over Hibbing Friday at Public Schools Stadium
The Hunters started feeding Beckham the ball on their opening possession.
The senior amassed three first downs for the Hunters, and also got the scoring started with a 16-yard touchdown run giving Denfeld a 6-0 lead with 8:26 left in the first quarter.
The Bluejackets had a promising start to their first drive as runs by Amari Manning and Josh Kivela got the Bluejackets an early first down in Hunter territory.
However, a fumble recovered by Denfeld put a quick stop to the drive.
Beckham continued to rack up the yards on the ground.
With 29 seconds left in the quarter Beckham would find the endzone again on a 8-yard touchdown run, extending the lead to 14-0.
Beckham notched his third touchdown of the game with another 8-yard run with 7:04 left in the first half.
Hibbing was poised to break through on the scoreboard on its next possession, gaining a first-and-goal opportunity from the Hunter 7-yard line.
The Bluejackets failed to punch it in the endzone on a fourth-and-two, giving the ball back to Denfeld.
On the ensuing Hunters’ drive, Beckham scored his third straight 8-yard touchdown rush, giving Denfeld a 30-0 lead headed into the half.
Beckham opened the third with his fifth score on a 5-yard touchdown run.
The Bluejackets finally had some success on the offensive side of the ball.
Quarterback Conner Perkins connected with Kivela for a 21-yard touchdown pass bringing the score to 36-6.
Hibbing recovered the onside kick giving it the ball in Denfeld territory.
Kivela had a 36-yard run bringing the ball to the Hunter’s one-yard line.
Perkins snuck the ball into the endzone cutting the lead to 36-14.
Denfeld answered back with a Hunter Kilroy five-yard touchdown run to close out the third quarter with a 28-point lead.
On the Bluejackets' next drive, Perkins connected with Eli Erickson on a 51-yard touchdown pass bringing the score to 42-20.
Beckham scored his final touchdown of the game with 7:20 remaining in the game.
Perkins finished the day going 10-21 with 187-yards passing.
Hibbing hosts Hermantown Friday, Nov. 6, beginning at 7 p.m.
HHS 0 0 20 0 — 20
DD 14 17 12 8 — 50
First Quarter:
DD — Keyshaun Beckham 16 run (pass failed)
DD— Beckham 8 run (Beckham run)
Second Quarter
DD — Beckham 8 run (Beckham run)
DD — Beckham 8 run (Hunter Kilroy run)
Third Quarter:
DD — Beckham 5 run (pass fails)
HHS — Josh Kivela 21 pass from Conner Perkins (pass failed)
HHS — Perkins 1 run (Thomas Hagan run)
DD — Kilroy 5 run (pass failed)
HHS — Eli Erickson 51 pass from Perkins (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
DD — Beckham run (Kilroy pass form Postal)
