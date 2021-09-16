HIBBING — One coach was pleased with the way his team played
The other coach wasn’t so pleased, but her team came away with a victory.
Duluth Denfeld High School girls soccer coach Leah Hamm wasn’t impressed with the way her team played in the first half, but the Hunters scored two goals en route to a 2-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Thursday at Vic Power Park.
The game was halted with 24:18 to play in the second half due to the thunderstorm that rolled through the area, but seeing as half of the game was played, it’s counted as an official contest.
Hamm didn’t like any of the first half, but she got goals from Alyssa Doyle just 10 minutes into the game, and one from Kamryn Hill 37 minutes into the contest to get the rain-shortened win.
“We were still able to string some passes and plays together,” Hamm said. “We finished off a corner kick, which was positive. It was a pretty header goal, so I don’t want to take any of that away from our girls.
“They worked hard for it, but it wasn’t our best half of soccer.”
On the other hand, Bluejacket coach Jeffrey Neist’s team turned things around 180-degrees from Tuesday’s loss to Cloquet.
“A totally different team went out on that field compared to Tuesday,” Neist said. “That, in itself, was a morale victory. We did everything right. We had a post-out shot. We missed from two-feet away, then we had a close offsides call.
“Some days it falls for you, and some days it doesn’t. It fell for them. Their chances, those two, they rolled the dice and it landed in their favor. I’m so proud of how we changed our whole attitude. This could be the turning point of our season.”
Neist is hoping this is a wake-up call for his team to show them how they can play.
“We are a good team,” Neist said. “We don’t have to be that team that people are looking forward to playing. That’s huge. The girls were in great spirits. Even though we were losing 2-0 at the half, it was like we were winning 2-0.
“That’s important. That second half, it’s unfortunate it got cut short. We were knocking on the door. We had to keep doing exactly what we were doing, and eventually, the dominoes would have fallen in place. I’m happy.”
Both coaches agreed that playing so many games in a short period of time has been difficult. There’s been little practice time to correct problems.
“It’s interesting only having one practice in between games,” Hamm said. “It doesn’t leave a lot of time to fix things we want to fix. We try to go light during those practices, so they have legs for the game the next day
“It’s interesting.”
Neist said, “It is hard to consistently work on things when we are playing a game almost every day. I try to keep it simple at practice. I don’t try to overcomplicate it. Sure, there’s a lot of stuff we need to work on, but if I do too much of everything, and not enough on one thing, it’s no good.
“We’re going with one thing, then once we master that, we can go onto the next thing instead of broadly doing everything. We're taking our time and working on stuff. Today was a good example of how that has paid off.”
Kaeley Spiering played in goal for Denfeld. Aella White played in goal for Hibbing/Chisholm. No saves were available.
DD 2 0 — 2
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. DD, Alyssa Doyle (Anna Foldesi), 10th; 2. DD, Kamryn Hill (Brooke Thompson), 37th.
Second Half — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Duluth Denfeld, Kaeley Spiering NSA; Hibbing/Chisholm, Aella White, NSA.
