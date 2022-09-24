HIBBING — When the Duluth Denfeld High School girls soccer team left for Hibbing Saturday, the Hunters were without some key players.
With that, Denfeld coach Leah Hamm had to add some of her less-experienced varsity players to the roster for its match against the Bluejackets.
As it turned out, those players handled themselves just fine as the Hunters came away with a 4-0 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm at Vic Power Field.
Needless to say, it felt good to pull out the win over the Bluejackets.
“We’re dealing with a handful of injuries, and players at family events, so we got some younger girls some time, which was good,” Hamm said. “We had some that when I told them they were going in they looked at me with wide eyes and looked terrified.
“They did a good job. Their teammates helped calm them down, and told them what to do on the field. They played well.”
When they got into the game, Hamm was impressed with the way they played, especially against a Hibbing/Chisholm that usually gives the Hunters fits.
“We had four of them,” Hamm said. “That feels like a lot, especially when they’re in some key positions in the middle of the field, where there’s a lot being asked of them. Some of them thought they were coming as bench players only. That didn’t happen.
“Our new players were better than expected, but Hibbing, for whatever reason, is always kind of a rocky game for us. It took us a while to get going. I was unsure about playing some girls that didn’t have varsity experience, but they stepped up and handled themselves nicely.”
Last season, Denfeld beat the Bluejackets 2-0, scoring late in the first half.
This season, Lucille Bell put the Hunters on the board first just seven minutes into the contest.
“The girls that were here last year remember that,” Hamm said. “It took us much longer than that to get on the scoreboard. I don’t know if it’s getting off the bus or playing on grass.
“Getting the first one was big, but again, it wasn’t comfortable. Hibbing was still creating some good scoring chances for themselves.”
The Bluejackets may have been creating opportunities, but they didn’t convert on any of them.
“This game was closer than the scoreline dictates,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Jeffrey Neist said. “We fought hard through the whole thing, but we’re struggling to generate any offense. That’s our biggest thing. The defense played OK.”
Without any goals, there’s more pressure on the defense to play well. There’s no room for error.
“They’re in a tough position because if you make one mistake, it can cost you,” Neist said. “When you have that pressure applied to you all the time, it’s more frequent.”
Denfeld took that 1-0 lead into halftime, and that’s when Hamm made a couple of adjustments.
They worked as Alyssa Doyle scored three times to put the game away.
“We shifted from a four-back to a three-back and added in a second forward,” Hamm said. “That helped quite a bit. Our singular forward was less isolated, so they were able to knock the ball back-and-forth a little bit, and not feel as stranded.
“We went to a more traditional outside mid that’s able to add to the attack.”
Hunters’ goalkeeper Cayley Larsen only had to stop two shots for the shutout.
Neist said his team will be working on one thing next week — offense.
“We have a nice break from games, so we’ll focus on that, like maintaining ball possession a little bit and not losing it right away,” Neist said. “If we can do that, these games will be closer.
“This is always a good game. I’m pleased. They’re a decent team. We stepped up and held our own.”
Hibbing/Chisholm goalkeeper Aella White had 15 saves.
DD 1 3 — 4
HC 0 0 — 0
First Half — 1. DD, Lucille Bell (Ahnika Fossum), 7:00.
Second Half — 2. DD, Alyssa Doyle (Lucy Chastey), 55th; 3. DD, Doyle, 65th; 4. DD, Doyle, 70th.
Goalie Saves — Duluth Denfeld, Cayley Larsen 2; Hibbing/Chisholm, Aella White 15.
