HIBBING — The Hibbing High School football team needs a little shot in the arm, and Bluejacket coach Shaun Howard is hoping it comes from the chance to finally play at home.
Hibbing will make its first appearance on Cheever Field in Dr. Ben Owens Stadium today when the Bluejackets host Aitkin, beginning at 7 p.m.
For the past two seasons, Hibbing has been traveling to the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex to play its home games.
It was a home-away-from-home, but now, the Bluejackets can say home-sweet-home.
“It’s a great feeling,” Howard said. “The kids had a great practice Monday because they weren’t dreading driving to MIB. We thank them a lot for letting us come over there for two years, but it’s nice to actually be in Hibbing at the field.”
There was some uncertainty as to whether or not this opportunity would be available for the Bluejackets, but when everything was said and done, getting one home game is better than none at all.
“The weather plays a huge role in construction, especially outdoor construction,” Howard said. “It’s been a long time, practicing on the discus field for the past year. It's been a long process watching it being built.
“You’re hoping that these seniors, who never got to play at home during their junior year, would actually get to play a game here for Senior Night.”
The opponent, the Gobblers, are 4-3 on the season.
Aitkin won its first four games, but the Gobblers are now mired in a four-game losing streak.
“They’ve had some injuries, so they’ve lost their last three,” Howard said. “They’re still a physical team. They are a wishbone team. They’re a 3-5 defensive team. We have to be able to take advantage of some of their areas.
“The guys also have to believe. They have to set the tone from the beginning of the game. That’s what we’ve been talking about the past few days, setting the tone right from the beginning.”
Especially on offense.
“In the second half against Two Harbors, we ran the ball quite a bit,” Howard said. “We went to a different formation that we haven’t used in games. We gave the ball to our senior, and said, ‘Get five yards on every play.’
“He did that, and we went right down the field. Hopefully, we can set the tone right from the beginning.”
As for stopping Atkin’s offense, the plan is simple, but it won’t be easy.
“They have three in the backfield, but they’re not like a full house team where they’re in a straight line,” Howard said. “They can do a lot of different things in that wishbone. They motion their backs out quite a bit, and they do some different things with them.
“We have to be able to read our keys. Reading their guards is going to be the key. When they pull, the play is going in that direction. We have to read that.”
Finally getting that chance to play at home should be all of the incentive the Bluejackets need to close out the regular season on a positive note.
Hibbing got a chance to practice on the field Monday, and Howard said there was a different vibe from the kids.
“They knew they’re playing on that field this year,” Howard said. “It was long, always having to get on a bus. Even a trip to MIB is about 30 minutes. Every single game, you’re going 30 minutes or longer on a bus.
“It never felt like we had a home-game advantage because we were always on a bus traveling. They knew that Wednesday we’re playing in a nice facility. We did a good job with this, so it will be nice.”
