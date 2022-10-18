HIBBING — The Hibbing High School football team needs a little shot in the arm, and Bluejacket coach Shaun Howard is hoping it comes from the chance to finally play at home.

Hibbing will make its first appearance on Cheever Field in Dr. Ben Owens Stadium today when the Bluejackets host Aitkin, beginning at 7 p.m.

