HIBBING — Down two starters against a veteran Duluth East team didn’t bode well for the Hibbing High School girls basketball team.
With that advantage, the Greyhounds lived up to that name by scoring 33 points on 20 Bluejacket turnovers in the first half en route to a 98-24 victory over Hibbing Tuesday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Bluejacket coach Chris Hanson was missing two important pieces to his lineup, but he never expected to see what happened in the first half.
“That made a big difference, but it was an opportunity for some girls to step up, be leaders and take charge,” Hanson said. “We were looking around for somebody to lead us, and if we’re going to be without two starters for a bit, it’s going to be a tough time for us.”
Hibbing didn’t have a lot of experience in its lineup, and it showed as Duluth East scored 19-straight points off turnovers and led 36-10 with 8:50 to play in the half.
The Bluejackets played hesitant at times, and that played right into the hands of the Greyhounds and their pressure defense.
“We have one girls back who played varsity last year,” Hanson said. “Some of these girls have never played together. It’s early, so we’re still finding ourselves as a team. That’s going to come with experience.
“We have to start pushing each other at practice. We have to start pushing each other during games. We need to be more aggressive.”
Hibbing had the opportunities to get to the basket, but the Bluejackets tried forcing passes into the lane. Those passes were intercepted by the Greyhounds, who for easy fastbreak baskets.
“There were plenty of chances for us to go to the hoop,” Hanson said. “We got to the free throw line a decent amount of times, but sometimes, we settle for threes when we get frustrated.
“We have to find a way to attack the hoop. We have to understand that we’re just as athletic and competitive as everybody else. We have to step it up, attack the rim and be the aggressor. We can’t sit back.”
There was only one thing to say at the half, come out and win the second 18 minutes of play.
“I told them that it was all about what was inside of us,” Hanson said. “It was about respect, pride and coming out competing. We need to continue to work on things, just the basics like making layups, making free throws, making the correct pass.
“We’re continuing to work on things. It’s going to be a process, but we can’t get frustrated with games like this. We have to find the things we can learn from, take some positives away, but at the same time, learn from the mistakes we made.”
Hibbing was led by Emma Kivela with nine points. Talia Carlson and Rylie Forbord both had five.
Ashlynne Guenther had 33 points for Duluth East. Rachel Hagen added 21, Sierra Fuller 13 and Rylee Stevens 11.
DE 67 31 — 98
HHS 17 7 — 24
Duluth East: Rylee Stevens 11, Sierra Fuller 13, Macey DeRosier 7, Ashlynne Guenther 33, Rachel Hagen 21, Maggie Winesett 4, Bella Serck 9.
Hibbing: Talia Carlson 5, Emma Kivela 9, Rylie Forbord 5, Deetra Davis 4, Katherine Toewe 1.
Total Fouls: Duluth East 12; Hibbing 9; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Duluth East 7-10; Hibbing 4-15; 3-pointers: Stevens 3, Fuller, DeRosier, Hagen, Serck 3, Carlson, Kivela.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 89
Greenway 58
CHISHOLM — Noah Sundquist had 27 points as the Bluestreaks ran past the Raiders on Bob McDonald Court Tuesday.
Also hitting double figures for Chisholm were Sean Fleming with 18, Jude Sundquist 13 and Phil Barnard 11.
Greenway was led by Grant Hansen with 19 points. Mathias Macknight had 12 and Westin Smith 10.
GHS 25 33 — 58
CHS 39 50 — 89
Greenway: Westin Smith 10, Grant Hansen 19, Cullen Waterhouse 3, Mathias Macknight 12, Alex Plackner 3, Israel Hartman 2, Grant Rychart 9.
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 27, Jude Sundquist 13, Hayden Roche 3, July Abernathy 9, Shane Zancouske 5, Sean Fleming 18, Nathan Showalter 3, Phil Barnard 11.
Total Fouls: Greenway 22; Chisholm 20; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Greenway 12-18; Chisholm 16-26; 3-pointers: Smith 2, Hansen 2, Waterhouse, Macknight 2, Rychart, Noah Sundquist, Jude Sundquist 2, Roche, Showalter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.