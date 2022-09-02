MOUNTAIN IRON — The air was filled with excitement as the Hibbing High School football team took their opening possession and started marching down the field.
The Bluejackets picked up a couple of first downs on some nice runs and throws from quarterback Bryson Larrabee, then the drive came to a crashing halt.
A holding penalty set the Bluejackets back, and that ended the drive.
After punting the ball away, Duluth East went on to score 58-unanswered points en route to a 58-0 victory over Hibbing Thursday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex.
The game couldn’t have started any better for the Bluejackets, who seemed to be getting the offensive push Hibbing coach Shaun Howard was looking for.
“We had them on their heels,” Howard said. “We were going quickly. We were making the reads. “That holding penalty on that first drive put us back
“Penalties are going to be a killer for us.”
The Greyhounds took over and had a third-and-long deep in their territory, but Duluth East running back Austan Orvedahl broke a long down inside the Bluejackets’ 10.
From there, quarterback Peyton Witzman ran it over from 2-yards out and it was 6-0 just six minutes into the game.
The Greyhounds then scored with just 55 seconds left in the first quarter on a 15-yard pass from Witzman to Jobe Juenneman and with the two-point conversion it was 14-0.
Hibbing put up a nice defensive stand early in the second quarter, then with some break-away running from Larrabee, the Bluejackets had the ball first-and-goal on the Duluth East five.
Two Larrabee runs got the ball inside the one, but an incomplete pass made it fourth-and-goal.
Duluth East stopped another run up the middle to put up a goal-line stand.
“That was deflating,” Howard said. “They made some good adjustments to the things that we called. We tried going up the middle, then they made an adjustment there. We struggled.”
To make matters worse, Duluth East got the ball out to the 15-yard line, then Orvedahl took a handoff and raced 85 yards for the score and it was 21-0.
“We’re trying to keep changing this culture, keep setting a standard,” Howard said. “‘Right now, we have the numbers, but we need that football knowledge.”
Right after that, a botched snap inside the Hibbing five led to a penalty and safety to make it 23-0.
The Greyhounds were the recipients of some big plays at Hibbing’s expense.
“It’s frustrating because we know what they’re doing, and kids know what they’re doing,” Howard said. “We’re not finishing. We have to work in practice on finishing a little bit more.”
The Bluejackets needed to make some adjustments at the half, but after another big play, a 41-yard scoring run by Witzman put Duluth East up 30-0.
“We made a few adjustments, but our kids started cramping up,” Howard said. “All of a sudden we started having key-position players cramp up. We couldn’t have that happen, but it happened.
“That was frustrating.”
Juenneman and Witzman would hook up for a 22-yard scoring strike to make it 37-0, but Hibbing made a big play when Kenneth Miraflores intercepted a Witzman pass.
Timothy Hudoba took that right back with an interception that he took inside the Bluejackets’ five.
Cameron Hendrickson scored one play into the fourth quarter and it was 44-0.
The Greyhounds scored two more times, once on a 22-yard run by Kellen O’Connell and a 60-yard scamper by Hendrickson.
DE 14 9 14 21 — 58
HHS 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter:
DE — Peyton Witzman 2 run (kick failed)
DE — Jobe Juenneman 15 pass from Witzman (Jackson Carlson kick)
Second Quarter:
DE — Austan Orvedahl 85 run (Carlson kick)
DE — Safety, penalty in end zone
Third Quarter:
DE — Witzman 41 run (Carlson kick)
DE — Juenneman 22 pass from Witzman (Carlson kick)
Fourth Quarter:
DE — Cameron Hendrickson 4 run (Carlson kick)
DE — Kellen O’Connell 22 run (Carlson kick)
DE — Hendrickson 60 run (Carlson kick)
Cherry 30
Ogilvie 22
OGILVIE — The Tigers overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half en route to the victory over the Lions on the road Thursday.
Cherry got two touchdowns apiece from Isaac and Noah Asuma in the second half to pull out the victory.
CHS 0 0 16 14 — 30
OHS 6 8 0 8 — 22
First Quarter:
O — Hunter Kenvon 49 punt return (run failed)
Second Quarter:
O — Colby Milbradt 1 run (Milbradt run)
Third Quarter:
C — Noah Asuma 1 run (Noah Sundquist pass to Isaac Asuma)
C — Isaac Asuma 28 run (Noah Asuma run)
Fourth Quarter:
C — Noah Asuma 78 run (Sundquist pass to Isaac Asuma)
O — Milbradt 2 run (Milbradt run)
C — Isaac Asuma 40 run (pass failed)
Volleyball
Proctor 3
Hibbing 0
HIBBING — Jerzie Gustafon had 10 digs and 11 kills but it wasn’t enough as the Rails beat the Bluejacket in three, 25-18, 25-22, 25-17.
Brooke Siekkinen had two aces, two assists and two kills; Jordan Fredette two aces; Drea Madich one ace and two blocks; Jenna Sacco-LaMusga eight digs; Bevie Fink two digs, 11 assists and one block; and Ava Weyrauch three kills.
